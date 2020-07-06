“The Road Is Made By Walking”: An Encouraging Re-Encounter

During a recent trip to Moldova, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service, reflected on finding hope through the resilience of refugees and communities served by CWS, including Natalia, a Ukrainian refugee whose journey of giving continues to inspire.

Discovering Hope in Moldova

Pictured above: Natalia poses with her children, reflecting joy and resilience in Moldova.

In today’s world, finding hope can feel like searching for light through fog. During a recent trip, however, I discovered that hope is still very much present, especially in the hearts of those we serve at CWS.

This past September, I was visiting one of our partner offices in Moldova, and three participants of our programs came into the room to discuss how our support had made a difference in their lives. I suddenly saw a face that looked familiar, but I could not remember why. A young woman shined brightly as she shared the story of her flight from the fighting in Ukraine and her journey to Moldova. I asked myself, “Why does she look so familiar?” While she was talking, I quickly pulled out my phone, searched the CWS website and confirmed what I had suspected.

It was Natalia, the same woman I had met two years earlier when she had just arrived as a refugee from Ukraine and was volunteering in one of our centers during my first visit.

Natalia’s Journey of Giving

What struck me most wasn’t simply how much she had changed since I last saw her, shining brighter than I remembered. It also wasn’t that she was now continuing to volunteer for Ukrainian refugees. The remarkable thing about Natalia, I quickly realized, is that two years ago when I met her—when she had just arrived and had almost nothing—she was already giving back to both her Ukrainian community and her host community in Moldova. And here she was again, still committed to helping others.

To give when we have so much is expected. But to give when you have lost nearly everything? That is when hope prevails.

Seeing Natalia at that moment, I saw that she was still the same generous and humble leader I met two years ago. But this time, I could also see that the weight on her shoulders was much lighter. She no longer relies on aid from our programs, has a stable job and is still teaching Ukrainian children. There was a sense of peace about her, a tranquility that comes from finding belonging and having a place to call home.

I was reminded of the words Jesus preached in the Sermon on the Mount: “Blessed are the meek, the hungry, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers…” Natalia not only embodies the very spirit of the Beatitudes, but she walks the path of compassion and hope that Jesus preached.

Walking Together in Hope

In her words, Natalia shared, “When we extend a helping hand, we don’t just solve someone’s problems. We help people find strength, confidence and faith that every day will be better. Every good deed, every act of support and attention, shows a person that they are not alone. It gives them the strength to overcome difficulties and the inspiration to pursue their dreams.” She added that her favorite quote is, “The road is made by walking, and happiness is found by those who help others.”

As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, I find hope in people like Natalia—leaders not by title but by the way they walk through the world with compassion. I am honored to walk alongside them, and I invite you to do the same. Together, we can continue this journey of hope, trusting CWS to light the way forward.

Learn more about CWS’s Ukraine response, or consider making a donation to support these efforts.