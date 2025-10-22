The Human Impact of Policy Disruptions: Stories from CWS Fort Collins

Recent policy changes have had far-reaching consequences for individuals rebuilding their lives in the United States. At CWS Fort Collins, case navigators and program staff continue to witness the tangible effects of these changes. The following stories illustrate the challenges faced by newcomers due to disruptions in work authorization, travel restrictions and benefit programs.

Work Authorization Delays and Revocations

One newcomer lost his job just two days before qualifying for a 180-day employment incentive. His parole was revoked, which automatically invalidated his Employment Authorization Document (EAD), leaving him without legal means to work. Although he reapplied for SNAP benefits, new work requirements may render him ineligible. More than three months have passed since he was able to work, and he is currently living in a one-bedroom apartment with a friend, who has been paying their rent—though the situation may not be sustainable for much longer.

Despite securing employment shortly after arrival, this individual is now unable to contribute to his own self-sufficiency or the broader economy. His case reflects a growing trend: individuals who qualify for work authorization but remain unemployed due to unprocessed documentation. As one Fort Collins case navigator asked, “What should I tell these people who have been waiting months, who cannot get a job without this?”

Travel Ban and Family Separation

CWS Fort Collins is also working with a group of former Afghan Air Force pilots who supported U.S. missions and were forced to flee Afghanistan. Many left family members behind, anticipating reunification in safety.

One pilot’s wife successfully traveled alone from Pakistan to Colorado, despite limited English and no prior flight experience. Another pilot has remained separated from his wife and young daughter since 2021. While he trains in the United States, his family remains confined in Afghanistan, where they are unable to leave home without a male escort.

After years of waiting, his wife and daughter were granted an interview and traveled to Pakistan—only to be denied entry due to a presidential travel ban that did not exempt Afghan allies. On his daughter’s birthday, they were detained and deported back to Afghanistan, despite holding valid visas.

This case highlights the human cost of restrictive travel policies. Families of Afghan allies remain trapped in dangerous conditions, despite their connection to U.S. missions.

Disruptions in Benefits and Emergency Support

Another participant was referred for emergency rental assistance through another local organization in Colorado. Diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, he delayed surgery out of concern for his family’s financial stability. With temporary federal support, he was able to schedule the procedure and has since returned to good health.

However, the program that provided this assistance ended on September 30. Broader support for housing and refugee needs is also declining. The Refugee Cash Assistance (RCA) program, which once offered a modest stipend for 12 months, has been reduced to just four months—leaving families with limited time to stabilize.

These stories underscore the urgent need for policy reform and sustained support for displaced individuals. As federal programs shift and humanitarian pathways narrow, organizations like Church World Service—through local offices like CWS Fort Collins—continue to provide critical assistance in the face of mounting challenges.

To learn more about the work of CWS Fort Collins, click here.