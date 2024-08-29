“The friendships acquired here will remain for many years”

The following blog was written by a program participant of CWS’ local Moldovan partner, Healthy City. Healthy City, also known as Zdrovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion, and psychosocial support.

My name is Khatnyukov Igor. I am 66 years old, and I am from the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odessa region. I am an entrepreneur; my job is a business in the resort village of Zatoka, where tourists from all over Ukraine and neighboring countries come to relax at the sea every year. In general, I lived well, did what I loved, the children did not get upset; the grandchildren made me happy.

On February 24, 2022, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we gathered with the whole family to make decisions. No one believed that this horror would last long. It seemed that everything would end soon, but every day the situation only got worse.

My daughter and granddaughter took air raids very hard. We constantly went down to shelters. My granddaughter eventually began to react acutely to stress. We were afraid for her health and psychological state, so after a few weeks of worries, we decided to move to Moldova.

When we arrived in Balti, we found out that there is a free center in this city—accommodation for refugees from Ukraine in a hotel with decent living conditions. The mayor of the city, Grigorishin Nikolay Nikolaevich, personally made efforts to accommodate us and further helped with the solution to many issues. I am very grateful to this person. Also, the hotel administration helped us get used to the city and sent us to organizations that provide assistance to refugees, where you could get food packages, household chemicals and various vouchers for shops, so I was able to adapt to the city and get used to a new life.

One of the centers where I turned for help was “Healthy City.” There I met and made friends with a leader named Budulai Mishkoi. This man has always helped me in word and deed. One of the difficulties I faced was the breakdown of my car, which I love very much. I was very upset, but Budulai and his employee, Roman, found an opportunity to fix it quickly and efficiently; my joy knew no bounds!

Another difficulty I faced was health problems since all stressful situations do not pass without consequences. In 2023, I went to the hospital for a month and in this situation, the mayor of the city again helped me a lot and showed me care and attention. Unfortunately, in Balti for a very long time, they could not determine the correct diagnosis, but thanks to the free treatment program for refugees, I did not spend large sums. Later, I continued treatment in Chisinau, where I was in the hospital for ten days, and underwent an examination in a German center, which naturally affected my financial condition, but the main thing is that my health improved and I can continue to live a full life.

In general, my life in the city has stabilized after the difficulties I have passed. Thanks to the Men’s Club in the Healthy City Center, I have friends and like-minded people with whom it is pleasant to communicate and spend time. We play billiards or table tennis; we are always ready to help each other. Being in Balti, in all the organizations I visited, I saw only a good attitude and understanding. I hope that the war will end soon. We will return home, but the friendships acquired here will remain for many years.

To learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.