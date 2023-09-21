Tapestry of Tastes: A Cultural Potluck

The CWS Charlotte office loves celebrating culture all year long. This past August, the Charlotte team held their August team meeting potluck style! Each team member was encouraged to bring a dish honoring their culture. The event was a delightful fusion of flavors and an opportunity to learn about the diverse culinary traditions within the team. There were traditional dishes from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Chile and The Dominican Republic. The potluck allowed the team to showcase a genuine display of culture and heritage and celebrate the diversity within their office.

Meet some of the team members below and learn what Latin@ Heritage Month means to them!

Carol Chadwick

Carol grew up in Vina del Mar, Chile and moved to Boston in 2010. She holds a Masters in Psychology from Universidad Diego Portales. She has over ten years of experience working with vulnerable populations and providing intensive in-home interventions. She joined CWS as an HSPRS case manager in July 2022 and was promoted to HSPRS Supervisor in November 2022. In Chile, they celebrate their Independence Day on September 18 and celebrate by wearing traditional huasos/outfits. Pictured is Carol with her cousin. Carol’s one word to describe what Latin@ Heritage Month means to her is Community.

Gricelda de la Cruz

Gricelda’s parents are from Mexico, she was born in California but grew up in North Carolina. She considers North Carolina home and enjoys visiting the Blue Ridge Mountains. She has over ten years of experience supporting newcomer and immigrant communities. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, is fluent in Spanish, and is an active member of the community and a board member for two nonprofit organizations in Charlotte, NC. In 2014, she piloted a Newcomer program that would support children who recently arrived to the United States. In 2021, she transitioned to support children through post-release services. In 2022, she joined CWS as the Office Director for Charlotte. Here she is pictured with her mother on Christmas day. Gricelda’s one word to describe what Latin@ Heritage Month means to her is Vibrant.

Zamara Salidvar

Zamara’s parents are from Mexico, she was born in Texas, and moved to North Carolina in 1997. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology. She has been the Operations Manager for CWS since February 2023. Her daughter is one of two Hispanic students in a school that historically never had events to celebrate Latin@ Heritage Month. Zamara and another mom joined forces to showcase a traditional Mexico folkloric dance performed by her daughter and classmate to the whole school. Pictured here is Zamara’s daughter and a classmate. Zamara’s one word to describe what Latin@ Heritage Month means to her is Acceptance.

Bentley Cornett

Bentley grew up in Virginia and early on found a passion for supporting the refugee and newcomer communities. She celebrates Latin@ Heritage Month with the office as an advocate and ally. She is the Associate Director supporting HS PRS. She has a background in international relations, hold a Master’s degree in Migration Studies from the University of San Francisco and Universidad Iberoamericana, and is also fluent in Spanish! She volunteered with the Coalition for Refugee Resettlement, and served at various migrant shelters in Mexico City, including with the National Human Rights Award Winners, Las Patronas. Here she is pictured in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Bentley’s one word to describe what Latin@ Heritage Month means to her is Exuberance.