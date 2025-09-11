Stories of Impact: Trump Refugee Ban and Funding Halt

The Trump administration’s indefinite refugee ban and funding halt have had a devastating impact on the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, communities welcoming refugees across the country and tens of thousands of vulnerable refugee families stranded overseas and who have recently arrived in the United States. Below are some of the refugees and communities who have been impacted by recent Executive Orders.

Refugees booked for travel who have been left stranded overseas

Context: The January 20 refugee ban executive order indefinitely suspended the refugee admissions program starting at 12:01 a.m ET on January 27. Resettlement agencies scrambled to reschedule the most vulnerable cases in the intervening week. Unexpectedly, on January 22, news surfaced that even those refugees scheduled to travel before the effective date of the executive order would have their flights cancelled—and the refugee ban went into effect.

As of January 22, over 22,000 refugees were considered “ready for departure” who have completed all necessary security and medical checks and interviews. Approximately 12,000 had flights booked for travel to the U.S.—some who had begun to move and sell belongings in preparation for their resettlement. Each represents a harrowing story of displacement and a search for a safe place to call home. All were nearing the end of years-long vetting and medical screening processes—with resettlement sites and in many cases family members waiting to welcome them in the United States. All of them have been impacted by the suspension in resettlement.

Wajdi was on the verge of reuniting with his parents in the United States when President Trump’s executive order indefinitely suspending refugee admissions upended their plans. Now, like thousands of others, his family is trapped in limbo, facing uncertainty as their dreams of safety and stability vanish overnight.

, a resettlement caseworker in Ohio, has witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of recent Executive Orders that have halted refugee arrivals, leaving families like his own in limbo. Taq’s cousin and his family were scheduled to arrive in the United States on February 20th but had their flights canceled, and his brothers, who are awaiting asylum interviews, are living in fear. “They are now left stranded…those still in [Afghanistan] have seen their hopes crushed.” Mursal and Ahmad were evacuated from Kabul in August 2021 as the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan. Ahmad’s brother, who had worked with the U.S. embassy, did not make it onto an evacuation flight. He and his family fled Afghanistan and had been moving smoothly through the refugee resettlement process, waiting for their final travel notification—until the executive order halting all refugee admissions was issued. Earlier this year, Mursal’s cousin, who had served in the Afghan military, was brutally killed by the Taliban and now, Mursal and Ahmad fear their family members waiting overseas may face the same fate if the resettlement process does not reopen.

Nur A. is a refugee who resettled in Ohio in 2010 after fleeing civil war in Somalia, and has been waiting to reunite with his son, sister, and mother for almost 15 years. The family was assigned different travel dates – and while his son and sister arrived the week before the ban went into effect, his 70-year-old mother’s flight was cancelled unexpectedly on January 22 as the ban went into place. She is now waiting in limbo, stranded from her children and grandchild.

Doaa E. is a single mom with three children who have been forcibly displaced and are currently living as refugees in Cairo, Egypt. She was referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program because of her status as a refugee and because she has family already living in New Jersey. She and her children went through the lengthy vetting and screening process and finally had their travel booked to the U.S. – but her flight was among those cancelled by Trump’s indefinite refugee admissions ban. The children are 19, 15, and 13. The case file shows the family as: “Survivors of Violence and Torture.”

The Sung family are refugees from Myanmar who were split up as they fled for safe harbor. Part of the family has been resettled in Texas, and they have been waiting for years as the rest of the family goes through the resettlement process. The flight was scheduled for early February, and the family here bought a four-bedroom home just to accommodate them. Their flight was cancelled at the last minute.

Afghan refugees and SIVs. Processing and relocation of Afghan refugees and SIVs has also been suspended. Approximately 3,500 Afghan allies who were temporarily housed “on platform” in Qatar and Albania are no longer scheduled for travel and have had the provision of basic necessities paused.

Resettled refugees abruptly cut off from support

Context: Pursuant to the Executive Order “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” on the afternoon of Friday, January 24 the Trump administration sent sweeping “stop work orders” to nearly all humanitarian and foreign aid programs. This freeze in funding— combined with a failure to reimburse organizations even for costs incurred before the stop work orders went into effect—has had devastating consequences. Among the services impacted is the Reception & Placement (R&P) program, through which refugee resettlement agencies cover basic needs like rent, food and clothes to recently resettled refugees in the United States.

Approximately 30,000 refugees and 10,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders in communities across the United States remain in their eligibility period for R&P services. For many of them, this basic support has been suddenly cut off—days before rent was due—amid the chaos and uncertainty of the stop work order and halt in reimbursements.

Ali is a refugee from Iraq who resettled in Dallas, Texas in January 2025 and is statutorily entitled to receive core integration services for the first 90 days after he arrived – he has been cut off from that support due to the funding freeze.



Maine . Resettlement groups in Maine adapt to uncertainty after Trump suspends refugee admissions. “Jon Godbout, executive director of the Augusta-based Capital Area New Mainers Project, said even as the pace of new arrivals slows, refugees already settled in Maine still need help with housing, education, and employment. Maine resettled close to 700 people through the federal refugee program in the fiscal year that ended last October, the highest number on record going back over a decade, and a significant rebound from the first Trump administration.”

Connecticut . Trump cancels $4M to New Haven’s IRIS for refugee resettlement. IRIS Executive Director Maggie Michell Salem on the funding pause: “These people just arrived here. This isn’t some game. This isn’t a program you would shut down like a computer. These are humans. They are already afraid.”

Michigan . Hundreds of newly arrived refugees in Michigan at risk of losing rent, housing aid. “ The freeze in federal funding is the result of a stop-work order from the U.S. Department of State this week that directed private resettlement agencies not to incur any new costs under their contracts with the government to provide basic necessities to refugees during their first 90 days living in the United States. Many refugees arrive with just the clothes they’re wearing, and some of them stay temporarily in hotels until local housing is ready, Dobner said. The U.S. refugee resettlement program is an avenue of legal immigration for those fleeing persecution, violence and other disasters.”

Despite the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, CWS remains committed to supporting refugee and immigrant families. Through essential services in CWS local offices—ranging from legal aid and housing assistance to medical support—CWS continues to provide a lifeline for newcomers in need. Read more to learn how CWS local offices in Dallas and Houston are making a difference for newcomer families.

For daily updates on the latest policy changes, the morning’s headlines on key issues impacting refugees and immigrants and updated tools to take action, read and subscribe to our Daily State of Play. Have a story to share? Reach out to programcommunications@cwsglobal.org.