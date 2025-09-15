Starting Over: Anna’s Journey from Kherson to Confidence

The following blog was written by a program participant of CWS’s local Moldovan partner, Healthy City. Healthy City, also known as Zdorovii Gorod, supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

My name is Anna Vasilevska, and I am 34 years old.

I came from Ukraine, from the beautiful city of Kherson. I spent my entire life in that city. Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, I had worked for over ten years as a pharmacist in various pharmacy chains.

With the onset of the war, my life changed drastically. I lost my job and had no idea how to go on. My hometown came under occupation, and I was afraid to stay there—just being there, living there. That’s when my husband and I made a difficult but necessary decision: to move to Moldova, to the city of Bălți, where our relatives were already living. Thanks to their support, we were able to settle into our new environment.

Upon arrival, I took advantage of an opportunity offered by the organization Zdorovii Gorod and enrolled in free cosmetology courses. In three months, I successfully completed the training. However, in 2022, I still didn’t feel ready to start my own business. I needed time to adapt, get to know the city better, settle in and gain confidence in myself.

Later, I was fortunate to get a job at the same organization—Zdorovii Gorod. It was there that I met wonderful people, both Ukrainians and Moldovans. They became my friends, and it was thanks to them that I found the confidence I needed to pursue my dream—opening my own cosmetology practice.

Now, in 2025, I am determined to keep moving forward. I continue to study, attend additional courses and participate in grant programs that support women who have experienced displacement and want to start their own businesses. I also plan to complete training in brow and lash lamination—courses that are also being covered by Zdorovii Gorod.

I am sincerely grateful to the organizations in Bălți and the entire Republic of Moldova for the opportunities they have provided; for their support, education, development and the kindness that we, sadly, had lost. This support is helping me not only build a new life, but also believe in myself and my future again.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). To learn more and support CWS’s work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.