Soaring Beyond Borders: An Afghan Pilot’s Journey

On August 15, 2021, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, around 200,000 Afghans evacuated to safety in the United States, while many more remain in danger. Today, as we mark four years since the fall of Kabul, we share the testimony of one individual who was on track to become one of the first female light attack helicopter pilots in the Afghan Air Force, but was instead forced to leave everything behind. Four years later, she has forged a new community in Texas, carrying both the pain of separation and unshakable hope of one day reuniting with her loved ones.

From Kabul to Texas: A Journey of Survival and Strength

Four years ago, my life changed forever. When Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, I was on track to become one of the first female light attack helicopter pilots in the Afghan Air Force. I had trained hard, dreamed big and believed in a future where Afghan women could soar—literally and figuratively.

As the Republic of Afghanistan collapsed, I was evacuated to the United States through Operation Allies Welcome, arriving from Slovakia. My family, like many Afghan families persecuted by the Taliban, was left behind and is now scattered across multiple continents. The pain of separation is deep and constant. Life became incredibly difficult without my loved ones, especially when setting foot in a new country, surrounded by a different culture and not knowing a single person.

Three weeks after arriving in the United States, I came across a few families who stepped in to help. They furnished my apartment, offered emotional support and helped me settle in. Their kindness was overwhelming. I can’t thank them enough, and I continue to admire their generosity and compassion.

A Future Still in Flight

Soon after, I began looking for a job. My first job was tough, but I held on and stayed strong. I was determined to pursue my dream of becoming a helicopter pilot. I reached out to many organizations, asking for help with scholarships, as I was not financially stable. Eventually, after years of hard work and persistence, I earned a scholarship.

Now, four years later, I’m working full-time at a job I truly enjoy, helping vulnerable people. I feel so fortunate to have landed the opportunity, where compassion, resilience and determination truly shine through. I’m also pursuing my private pilot license, continuing to chase the dream I refused to give up on.

Immigrants carry stories of resilience, hope and determination. I’m proud to share mine.

