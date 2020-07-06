Rooted in Resilience: The Lasting Impact of CWS Recovery in Haiti

After Hurricane Matthew and the 2021 earthquake devastated communities in Haiti, CWS partnered with local leaders to rebuild and repair homes with resilience in mind. Today, those same homes are providing shelter and safety during Hurricane Melissa—proof that community-led recovery not only restores what was lost but builds lasting strength for the future.

Looking Back: 2021 Haiti Earthquake

CWS-constructed homes, built in the aftermath of the 2021 Haiti earthquake, were used to shelter and protect neighbors during Hurricane Melissa.

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring over 12,700. The destruction was widespread, and days later, Tropical Storm Grace worsened the crisis with heavy rains and mudslides. One of the hardest-hit areas was Pestel, a rural commune in the Grand Anse department, home to about 90,000 people.

CWS had deep ties to Pestel, having worked there after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Most families in the region rely on subsistence farming and fishing, and many send their children to cities like Port-au-Prince or Les Cayes for education—often at great risk. Some children end up in domestic servitude or face exploitation due to limited opportunities.

Community-Led Recovery: From Rubble to Resilience

After Hurricane Matthew, CWS focused on rebuilding homes and schools with stronger materials and local expertise. Over the course of our earthquake response, 42 new homes were constructed, supporting 229 people who had lost their homes during the earthquake. These structures were designed to withstand future disasters.

Fast forward to October 27, 2025, when Hurricane Melissa barreled through the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm. In Haiti, at least 50 people lost their lives, including 10 children, with more still missing. Once again, Pestel was in the path of destruction.

Elda’s Home: A Shelter and a Symbol of Resilience

CWS is responding through trusted community partners and the same experienced field team that led efforts in 2016 and 2021. Among those protected by past investments is Elda, a resident of one of the CWS-constructed homes.

During Hurricane Melissa, Elda opened her doors to neighbors seeking shelter. Her home held strong. Today, she and her family are building a cistern and have access to a latrine—continuing to expand the safety and dignity they gained through disaster recovery.

These homes are more than shelter—they’re a foundation for resilience, community and hope.

Learn more about our response to Hurricane Melissa and support our ongoing recovery efforts here.