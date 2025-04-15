Rooted in Resilience: How Communities Are Rising to Meet the Climate Crisis

This Earth Day, we’re highlighting the stories of everyday people around the world who are turning the tides against climate change. From drought-stricken Kenya to flood-prone Indonesia, communities are embracing climate-smart farming, disaster preparedness and women-led leadership to build a more resilient, hopeful future.

Millions of people around the world are already living in areas affected by climate change. Environmental changes are directly contributing to emergencies like wildfires, floods and hurricanes, and each year they are increasing in frequency and intensity.

Climate change is one of the single greatest threats to human health. By 2050, the impacts of changing climates, like undernutrition and heat stress, are expected to cause 250,000 deaths. This year, communities around the world felt the third-warmest February on record, the impacts of which will likely be felt through food production, air pollution and weather patterns.

How Does Climate Change Affect Us?

Climate change affects global communities in many different ways. Families have a harder time putting food on the table, and disasters are becoming stronger and more frequent. The impacts of changing climates are wide-reaching and felt across many daily parts of life.

Water: As temperatures rise, the geography and frequency of precipitation changes. Droughts are becoming more common, and more water is required in agriculture to compensate for low rainfall. Snow is becoming less frequent, impacting communities that rely on melting snow for clean water. Other regions are experiencing the opposite effect, as flooding becomes heavier, stronger and more frequent across most of the United States.

Food: Our food supply depends on reliable weather conditions, but higher temperatures and environmental extremes create challenges for farmers. In addition to the impacts on crops, farmers and livestock are now more likely to suffer from intense heat.

Health: Climate change is already impacting human health, as flooding leads to the spread of waterborne illness, pests like mosquitos are able to carry diseases to new locations, dry conditions lead to more wildfires and rising ocean temperatures cause stronger hurricanes that cause widespread destruction.

Infrastructure: Much of our existing infrastructure is unable to withstand extreme weather events that bring heavy rains, flood, wind and snow. Coastal infrastructure is more at risk as sea levels rise, and heavy rainfall can lead to flooding that shuts down major roads. Bridges, electrical grids and internet systems are all at risk of being impacted.

The communities that contribute the least to climate change are often the ones who feel the impacts the most. That’s why CWS works with communities around the world to build resilience and stay prepared in the face of disasters and wide-scale environmental impacts.

How Does CWS Help Communities Build Climate Resiliency?

In drought-stricken Laisamis, Kenya, CWS partnered with local communities to build resilience through climate-smart farming. With training and support, families like Ntaato Lepurote’s learned to grow green grams and cowpeas—transforming dry, barren land into a source of food and hope. This harvest of hope proves that with the right resources, communities can reclaim their futures and thrive in the face of climate change.

In rural Guatemala, young leader Martha Brito is transforming her community through sustainable farming and women’s empowerment. Inspired by generations of women before her, Martha teaches organic agriculture, nutrition, and dignity-focused leadership, helping families grow food at home and reduce reliance on market goods. Her work fosters resilience against poverty, malnutrition, and climate challenges, while creating opportunities for women to lead.

In Valle Verde, Honduras, Oscar Caballero Benitez and his family are building resilience against climate change through sustainable farming practices introduced by the CWS-supported ‘Produce Verde’ project. With new techniques, improved irrigation, and organic solutions, Oscar has revitalized his land, diversified his crops, and strengthened his family’s food security in the face of unpredictable weather. As the climate shifts, farmers like Oscar are proving that innovation, faith, and community support can help cultivate both sustainability and hope for the future.

In flood-prone Makassar City, Indonesia, Pak Sampara found resilience and purpose through the CWS-led CLEAR project, which helps communities adapt to worsening climate impacts. By embracing hydroponic farming and disaster preparedness, he not only secured his own livelihood but became a leader in protecting and supporting his neighbors. His story highlights how community-led action and climate adaptation can transform hardship into hope.

To learn more about the work CWS is doing to combat climate change and build resilient communities, click here.