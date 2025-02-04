Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Migrants: What’s The Difference?

More than 120 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes in search of safe, new lives. Every day, thousands are forced to make this difficult decision, leaving behind their belongings, memories and, oftentimes, loved ones, all for the hope of a better future.

There are many reasons people choose to make this decision. Millions are forced to flee due to fear of conflict or persecution. Many others are experiencing the reality of climate change and can no longer provide for themselves or their families in their current conditions. Some are facing threats due to their religion, sexual identity, personal or political beliefs.

Regardless of the reason, they all have one thing in common: they are more than a statistic. People forced to flee are parents, children, friends and neighbors. They are business owners, artists, teachers and community leaders.

Who Are Refugees?

Refugees are people who have been forced from their homes due to persecution, conflict or violence and have sought safety in another country. Refugees have a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group. As of October 2024, there were more than 43.7 million refugees around the world, 40% of whom were children. That number has tripled over the past decade, as conflicts have forced more people from their homes—in fact, 73% of all refugees and other people in need of international protection come from just five countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine and Sudan.

After fleeing their home countries, refugees register with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to access protection and essential services. While this provides immediate safety, some refugees face ongoing threats, urgent medical needs or the risk of further persecution. UNHCR identifies the most vulnerable individuals and refers them to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for resettlement in a safe third country, such as the United States, though less than 1% of refugees worldwide are granted this opportunity.

ACT NOW: Learn how you can take action to support refugees in light of the Trump administration’s recent Executive Orders to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

These individuals undergo thorough background, biometric, security and health screenings—the average length of which takes between 18-24 months— before being approved to travel to the United States. A regional Resettlement Support Center—like the CWS-funded Resettlement Support Center Africa—provides information and classes to prepare them for life in the United States, and then their travel is booked. Each week refugee resettlement agencies like CWS are assigned the cases of arriving refugee families.

Meet Hoga, who spent over 20 years in Nyarugusu Refugee Camp before finally finding safety in Tennessee—one of the last families to be resettled before the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program was suspended by the Trump administration, leaving thousands of others stranded in uncertainty.

As soon as these families arrive in the United States, Church World Service is there to welcome them to their new home and provide the services they need to rebuild their lives. Welcoming refugees and helping get a strong start in the United States is good for all of us. A 2024 Department of Health and Human Services Refugees study found that, over a fifteen-year period, refugees brought in $124 billion more in state and local refugee than they cost, as newcomers overwhelmingly give back to the communities that welcome them by opening businesses, volunteering and becoming actively engaged citizens.

Who Are Asylum Seekers?

An asylum seeker is someone who is also seeking international protection from dangers in their home country, but whose claim for refugee status hasn’t been determined yet, As of October 2024, asylum seekers numbered 8 million—a more than 16% increase compared to the year before.

Meet Denia, a loving mother who carried her son Yordy, who has a physical disability, on their journey across Mexico to the U.S. border in search of a safer life.

When individuals cross international borders in search of safety, they often apply for legal recognition as refugees. While awaiting a decision on their application, they are considered asylum-seekers and should be afforded protection.

Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right and is a legal pathway for seeking protection. Anyone fleeing conflict or persecution has the right to request asylum and must not be expelled or returned to danger. This principle, known as non-refoulement, is enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention and upheld by human rights and international law, requiring all nations to honor this protection.

Who Are Migrants?

A migrant is someone who is moving from place to place, within or external to their home country borders, usually for economic reasons such as seasonal work. Migrants leave their homes in search of seeking better opportunities rather than a fear of persecution and violence.

Many of those crossing the U.S. border from Central American countries are asylum seekers, not migrants. They have a well-founded fear of persecution if they were to return home. The reinstatement of the harmful ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy forces many asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. immigration court proceedings—often in dangerous conditions, without access to basic necessities.

How Does CWS Support Those Seeking Safety?

Since CWS began its work responding to the devastation of World War II, we have helped refugee families rebuild their lives in the United States. For decades we have partnered with local communities to provide critical services to refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and walked alongside them as they have become thriving members of our communities—starting business, revitalizing communities and giving back much more than they receive in benefits. CWS also supports other groups of legally-protected newcomers, including Afghans who served alongside the U.S. military and Ukrainians who fled the conflict in their home country.



