Rebuilding Smiles: Maxim’s Journey to Restart His Career in Moldova

The following blog was written by Maxim, a program participant of CWS’s local partner, Healthy City (also known as Zdorovii Gorod), which supports Ukrainian refugees by providing comprehensive services including food and non-food items, social inclusion and psychosocial support.

Starting Over After Displacement

My name is Maxim, I am from the city of Mykolaiv. Before the war in Ukraine, I worked as a dental technician. It was not just a profession, but my life’s work. When I had to leave and start all over again in Moldova, I faced huge challenges: the inability to continue doing what I loved and the feeling that everything I had been building for years was lost.

And suddenly luck smiled at me: I learned about the organization “Healthy City” from my acquaintances of compatriots who had already received support.

Deciding to try, I asked for help—and the organization really became the bridge that helped me and gave me the opportunity to restore my profession and confidence in the future. [They] helped to purchase two desks and build a workshop from scratch.

Discovering a Bridge to Opportunity

Today, I am working in my specialty again, returning smiles to people and feeling that my life has support again. I am very happy to provide my services not only to local residents, but also to citizens of Ukraine. In addition, the team helped me understand the legal issues related to opening my own business in a new country. It was a tremendous help, without which my project would remain a dream. Healthy City, you help not only to solve current needs, but also to create a future where everyone has a chance to restore their life and profession.

And I want to say to everyone who finds themselves in a similar situation: do not be afraid to start again in a new country. It may be difficult and scary, but every step opens up new opportunities. The main thing is to believe in yourself and accept the help that is stretched out nearby.

This story is proof that anything is possible!

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. Learn more about CWS's Ukraine Response here.