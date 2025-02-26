Rebuilding Hope: How CWS Blankets and Kits Are Transforming Lives at the Nehemiah Mission

The Nehemiah Mission of Cleveland is dedicated to rebuilding hope and transforming communities by providing meals, temporary housing, and support for displaced families. During a visit, CWS’s Nick Gliha witnessed their powerful work firsthand—from serving warm meals to offering CWS Blankets and Kits to those in need. Below is his blog written about the recent experience.

Providing Hope Through Meals and Community Support

The Nehemiah Mission of Cleveland is a collaborative ministry between the Northern Waters District and the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, with a mission to “rebuild hope one relationship at a time for the transformation of our community.” I had the privilege of witnessing this mission in action when I joined a Bread on Bridge meal at the Mission in late January. The meal, which serves a few dozen people each week, is homemade and served by volunteers. I sat with Brother Harry Finkbone, the interim executive director, to learn more about the Mission’s work and how CWS Blankets and Kits are helping them serve the community.

In addition to the weekly meals, the Nehemiah Mission provides space for community groups to gather—such as a neighborhood basketball group—and serves as a site for mission trips focused on rebuilding and restoring the city, inspired by the work of the Book of Nehemiah. What impressed me most was how they converted seven unused rooms into temporary housing for displaced families, providing months of support. “Right now, we have families from Colombia, Peru, Venezuela and the Congo, and we’re preparing for another family to move in February. Many arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The CWS Blankets and Kits are incredibly helpful and appreciated,” Brother Harry told me. He shared that the Kits are available at all of their services, and he hopes to extend their reach by providing CWS Period Packs to the school across the street when it reopens.

A Home for the Displaced and Vulnerable

I asked Brother Harry if he was worried about the Mission or the families, given the changing policies around immigrants. Tears welled up in his eyes as he quietly responded, “Someone has to care. I am so proud of the work we do here, so no, I am not scared to let displaced people know they have a home here.”

When we choose to care, transformation happens. Brother Harry shared the story of an unhoused veteran named Al. As Al’s vision began to fail, Brother Harry helped him sort through his mail. Eventually, Al lost the housing arrangement he had and became unhoused at the same time he completely lost his vision. Brother Harry continues to visit him weekly, bringing him supplies, and on his most recent visit, he brought Hygiene Kits, a wool CWS Blanket to cushion Al from the cold ground and a fleece blanket to sleep with.

As we finished our meal and spent time together, a woman across from me stood up and began to sing a series of gospel songs. Each one gave me chills, more powerful than the last. The final song was one that the entire room joined in on, singing, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, every child in every land, Jesus holds them in His hand.” I took a final glance around the room and saw those lyrics come to life. In that moment, I felt immense gratitude for the work of the Nehemiah Mission of Cleveland, for standing with vulnerable people, and for the countless CWS Blankets and Kits supporters whose love made it possible for everyone in that room to leave with a CWS Blanket or Kit of their choice.

Nick Gliha is a CWS Community Engagement Specialist. To learn how you can contribute CWS Blankets to our neighbors who need them most, click here.