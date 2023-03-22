Ramadan Mubarak!

You know it’s Ramadan Eve when markets are bustling everywhere. As my mother says, “It feels like being at the pilgrimage in Mecca.” While I do miss fasting with my family members in Somalia and spending time with friends, I am also grateful for another Ramadan here in the United States.

Preparations are already underway in the United States, with mosques releasing new schedules and communities organizing larger spaces to accommodate congregations. Ramadan is primarily a time of prayer, fasting, and self-discipline, but it also encompasses a rich cultural tradition.

Growing up in Somalia, I have fond memories of the Ramadan soccer games that took place until sunset. At night, local radio stations played music programs that incorporated Ramadan and Islamic themes. My favorite programs were the quizzes on world and Islamic history, which taught me valuable knowledge.

In many Muslim countries, concerts and other events are held during Ramadan, and drummers walk through neighborhoods to wake people for sahoor, the late-night meal before sunrise. While some of these traditions may not be feasible in the United States, the focus on spiritual purification, self-discipline, and acts of charity remains paramount.

As we embark on this sacred month of Ramadan, let us remember to be respectful of those who are fasting. It is always considerate to meet after breaking the fast in the evening for coffee or a meal. Since many people who are fasting may stay up all night for long prayers, it’s best to avoid scheduling early morning meetings in person or over Zoom. This is a time for us to strengthen our faith, seek forgiveness, and deepen our connection with God.

On behalf of my team at Church World Service, I wish all Muslims around the world a blessed Ramadan.