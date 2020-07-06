Partnering for Welcome: How Landlords and Communities Are Helping Newcomer Families Build Home

Refugee Housing Solutions partners with landlords and communities to expand safe, affordable housing for refugees and newcomers, strengthening stability and belonging for families rebuilding their lives in the United States.

Finding a safe place to call home is one of the very first steps for any family restarting their lives in a new country. For refugees and other newcomers arriving in the United States, that first apartment door opening is more than a move‑in moment.

It’s stability. It’s safety. It’s the beginning of belonging.

That’s why Refugee Housing Solutions (RHS), a program of Church World Service, brings communities and housing partners together to ensure every newcomer has access to dignified, affordable and stable housing as they rebuild.

In December 2025, RHS teamed up with ReHome to host a conversation with landlords and property managers, representing more than 1,000 units across Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Their insights offer a hopeful look at what’s working and where communities can continue strengthening the systems that welcome newcomer families home.

Listening to Landlords: What They Shared

Through this open conversation, landlords spoke honestly, openly and with a shared desire to help. They shared with us:

Newcomers Make Great Tenants: Many landlords expressed that renting to refugees has been a positive experience. They described newcomer tenants as reliable, respectful and committed to maintaining their homes. These success stories help open more doors for families in the future.

More Support Helps Everyone Thrive: Landlords shared that when newcomers have help understanding how renting works in the United States, everyone benefits. Things like ongoing housing orientations, help navigating rental processes and clear explanations of responsibilities and expectations are helpful support tools that make tenancies smoother and strengthen relationships.

Language Support Is Key: Communication can be challenging when tenants and landlords don’t share a language. Landlords noted that access to interpreters or multilingual materials can prevent misunderstandings and ensure problems get solved early. Some landlords even hired former refugees as community liaisons—people who know the culture, the language and the lived experience. This builds trust, strengthens communities and creates new opportunities for leadership.

A Future Built on Partnership

The message from Lancaster’s housing providers was clear: communities want to help newcomers succeed, and they want support to make that possible.

These conversations help RHS and CWS refine the tools communities need most, including:

Stronger orientation programs that extend beyond the first days of arrival

Affordable language support for housing providers

Housing navigators who understand both cultural backgrounds and housing systems

Leadership pathways for people with lived experience

Investing in these areas leads to more stable homes, stronger neighborhoods and welcoming communities where everyone can belong.

RHS will continue bringing together landlords, community organizations and newcomer families because collaboration is how housing solutions grow. These sessions are just one piece of a much bigger picture: a nationwide effort to make sure every newcomer has a safe and stable place to begin their next chapter.

Communities interested in participating in future conversations are invited to connect with RHS and be part of shaping innovative, community-centered housing solutions. Click here to get in touch with the RHS team and learn more about how you can get involved.