Navigating Crisis: Supporting Refugees and Migrants in Serbia

As Serbia becomes an increasingly crucial waypoint for refugees and migrants—including those fleeing Ukraine—urgent challenges such as lack of shelter, healthcare, and legal protections continue to put thousands at risk. With limited institutional support and growing migration complexities, CWS and its partners are stepping in to provide emergency relief, legal aid, and long-term solutions to help displaced individuals find safety, stability, and a path forward.

The Growing Humanitarian Needs Along the Balkan Route

Serbia has become a vital yet challenging hub for refugees, migrants and asylum seekers from around the world. As both a transit and a destination point, the country faces growing migration complexities, creating urgent needs, from basic essentials like healthcare and shelter to specialized support for vulnerable groups, including survivors of trafficking, LGBTQI+ individuals, labor migrants and unaccompanied children. With resources stretched thin and institutional support limited, immediate and sustainable action is critical to protecting the safety and dignity of those on the move.

In 2024, over 50,000 people have traveled through Serbia along the Balkans migration route, many avoiding official registration due to fears of deportation or exploitation. This invisibility leaves them exposed to severe risks, including police abuse, financial extortion and dangerous smuggling networks. The recent closure of several reception centers has worsened conditions, pushing people into precarious living situations and unsafe travel options. Meanwhile, the arrival of over 500,000 Ukrainian refugees since March 2022 has added another layer of complexity. While 56,000 have registered for temporary protection, those choosing to stay face significant barriers to employment, housing and integration. With temporary protection set to expire in March 2025, thousands risk being left in legal limbo, without a clear path forward.

Filling the Gaps: Emergency Aid and Specialized Support

In response, we are stepping in alongside partners like InfoPark and the Belgrade Center for Human Rights (BCHR) to fill critical gaps. At InfoPark’s Hub, the last remaining service provider in the city, we will provide essential support, including warm clothing, hygiene kits and medical supplies. For those navigating the asylum process, we will distribute food and essential item vouchers, prioritizing Ukrainian refugees and others in urgent need.

Beyond addressing immediate needs, we are creating pathways to stability and recovery. We will offer short-term shelter for those with nowhere to go, mental health support and resilience workshops to help people heal, and specialized protection services for individuals at risk of gender-based violence and trafficking. Through legal aid and case management, we will help refugees and migrants navigate their rights, access essential services and rebuild their lives, whether by securing legal status, recognizing their diplomas or finding employment. And to ensure lasting impact, we will equip frontline staff with the training they need to provide stronger, more effective support.

By offering both emergency relief and longer-term solutions, we are helping people move forward with dignity and hope.

This project is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here. Please consider contributing to the CWS Ukraine Response Fund to help us continue providing life-saving services to impacted individuals.