National Preparedness Month: Preparing for Emergencies

Are you prepared in the event of a disaster? Have you made an emergency kit? Does your family have a plan?

September is National Preparedness Month. Here are some tips for how to prepare for any disaster— for more information and more resources, visit ready.gov!

Stay Informed:

Monitor Trusted Sources: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and alerts from reliable sources such as the National Weather Service or local emergency management agencies.

Emergency Notifications: Utilize weather radios, smartphone apps and text alerts to receive real-time information and warnings .

Create a Family Emergency Plan:

Communication Strategy: Designate a family member as the central contact point. Ensure everyone knows how to reach this person and where to meet in case of separation.

Evacuation Routes: Plan primary and alternate routes to safe locations, considering potential road closures and traffic congestion.

Specific Needs: Address the needs of elderly family members, young children and individuals with disabilities in your plan.

Build an Emergency Kit:

Essential Supplies: Include water, non-perishable food, medications, a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries and hygiene items.

Customization: Tailor your kit to your family’s unique needs, including specific medications, baby supplies and pet necessities.

Regular Check-ups: Review and refresh your kit at least annually to ensure all items are in working condition and have not expired.

Develop an Evacuation Plan:

Meeting Points: Establish local and out-of-town meeting points in case family members are separated during an evacuation.

Nearest Shelters: Decide where you and your family will seek shelter if your home is no longer safe

Transportation: Decide which vehicles you will take to evacuate and ensure they are equipped with an emergency supply kit

Contacts: Compile a list of emergency contacts, including family, friends and local authorities. Store both physical and digital copies.

Stay Engaged with Your Community:

Local Resources: Familiarize yourself with local emergency services, shelters and community organizations that can provide support during disasters.

Community Plans: Participate in or review local disaster response plans and initiatives. Know how your community will coordinate efforts in a crisis.

To get more details about how to respond to specific disasters, click here.

Other helpful links to prepare for an emergency: