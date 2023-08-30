National Preparedness Month: Preparing for Emergencies

[VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL AQUÍ]
Are you prepared in the event of a disaster? Have you made an emergency kit? Does your family have a plan?
September is National Preparedness Month. Here are some tips for how to prepare for any disaster— for more information and more resources, visit ready.gov!
Stay Informed:
- Monitor Trusted Sources: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and alerts from reliable sources such as the National Weather Service or local emergency management agencies.
- Emergency Notifications: Utilize weather radios, smartphone apps and text alerts to receive real-time information and warnings.
Create a Family Emergency Plan:
- Communication Strategy: Designate a family member as the central contact point. Ensure everyone knows how to reach this person and where to meet in case of separation.
- Evacuation Routes: Plan primary and alternate routes to safe locations, considering potential road closures and traffic congestion.
- Specific Needs: Address the needs of elderly family members, young children and individuals with disabilities in your plan.
Build an Emergency Kit:
- Essential Supplies: Include water, non-perishable food, medications, a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries and hygiene items.
- Customization: Tailor your kit to your family’s unique needs, including specific medications, baby supplies and pet necessities.
- Regular Check-ups: Review and refresh your kit at least annually to ensure all items are in working condition and have not expired.
Develop an Evacuation Plan:
- Meeting Points: Establish local and out-of-town meeting points in case family members are separated during an evacuation.
- Nearest Shelters: Decide where you and your family will seek shelter if your home is no longer safe
- Transportation: Decide which vehicles you will take to evacuate and ensure they are equipped with an emergency supply kit
- Contacts: Compile a list of emergency contacts, including family, friends and local authorities. Store both physical and digital copies.
Stay Engaged with Your Community:
- Local Resources: Familiarize yourself with local emergency services, shelters and community organizations that can provide support during disasters.
- Community Plans: Participate in or review local disaster response plans and initiatives. Know how your community will coordinate efforts in a crisis.
To get more details about how to respond to specific disasters, click here.
Other helpful links to prepare for an emergency:
- General information about disaster preparedness: Ready.gov
- Create an emergency plan: template here
- Learn about renters insurance: United Policyholders Guide