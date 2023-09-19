My Heritage Story

In my current role here at CWS, I think about stories often. I listen to other’s stories, think about ways they affect us and harness the power of change that they embody. Sometimes, when I listen to others tell me their story and where they come from, I see pieces of my own story reflected.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for Latino/as like me think about our own stories as well as our histories. Here’s a snippet of mine:

I was born in a small city in Mexico called Queretaro where pink paperlike flowers filled the streets. Our community was vibrant and loving and our home frequently hosted guests and friends who lived nearby. My first birthdays were celebrated with big fiestas and piñatas enjoyed by dozens of children whose parents were best friends with mine.

Around the time I turned five, my parents started to think about returning to our home where our family waited for us in Bogota, Colombia. Life had a different plan, though, and a job offer pulled my family to start a life in Tampa, Florida.

In our new home and country, my family struggled at first as we adjusted to the foreign culture and language. My name changed from “Mah-ri-ana” to “Mary Anna,” or just “I can’t say that.” Similarly, my dad’s changed from “Juan Carlos” to “JC” when he got tired of people calling him “Won.” At the same time, we grew and eventually thrived. Every fourth of July my mom made sure my sister and I had American flags in our hair or outfit and we celebrated with pride.

We spent our summers in Colombia to make up for the time we had missed with family. Here, I discovered my love for salsa music and dancing, the way our Colombian accents sound like we’re singing and the delight of dipping mozzarella cheese into chocolate santafereño (a traditional Colombian hot chocolate).

Within this joy and beauty, I also discovered the needs of my fellow Colombians. Colombia, a country so beautiful and vibrant, unfortunately, has also been marked by violence and poverty. This side of Colombia is something that my parents never hid from us. Instead, they taught us to open our eyes to it with humility and generosity, by engaging us in philanthropic activities during our visits. This included family days where we would invite children from nearby villages to our country home for a day of fun, food and games, suitcases stuffed to the brim of clothing donations for the families who live on the streets, and most recently, 200 pairs of Crocs, custom to each child, brought to a local orphanage on Christmas Day.

I now live in Austin, Texas where my birth country says hello to me almost daily in the form of delicious taco trucks and an all-around appreciation for Mexican culture. My go-to meal is either a quick quesadilla or some fresh arepas (hand made of course!). The spirit of philanthropy my parents instilled in me is present in the work I get to do every day at CWS. One of my greatest joys is the ability to speak in my native language at work, whether with my Latino/a coworkers or our inspiring program participants whose own stories I have the privilege to hear.

My heritage is a gift that has shaped my story and who I am today. It allows me to connect with multiple people and communities, generate a deeper sense of empathy, see life through multiple perspectives and invite others to delight in these joys with me as well.

Mariana Gama is CWS’ Program Communications Specialist. Originally from Colombia, Mariana is passionate about lifting up the Latino community and immigrants like herself through advocacy and compassionate storytelling.