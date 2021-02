CWS is excited to welcome Rick Santos as our new President and CEO. Rick has recently taken on the mantle of leadership from Rev. John L. McCullough, who faithfully served for 20 years and now steps into the role of President Emeritus.

On January 28, Rick shared with several CWS friends, supporters and staff on a special Meet and Greet. Please enjoy hearing from Rick – and a recorded message from John – in the 20-minute video below.