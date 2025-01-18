Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A Reflection for Black Immigrants in the United States

Martin Luther King Jr. Day holds profound significance for Black immigrants, serving as both a reflection on justice and a call to action. Inspired by Dr. King’s legacy, immigrants can honor his dream by advocating for equality, engaging in service, sharing their stories and standing in solidarity to create a more just and inclusive future.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time of reflection and renewal for Black immigrants in the United States. For those of us who arrived carrying the weight of struggles from our home countries, this day holds profound meaning. It reminds us that the fight for justice transcends borders, and Dr. King’s legacy inspires us to seek equality in America and advocate for justice worldwide.

A Personal Journey: Discovering Dr. King’s Words in Somalia

I first learned about Martin Luther King Jr. at the age of 17 when I stumbled upon his Letter from Birmingham Jail among discarded pages on the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia. At the time, I was in the early stages of learning English, piecing together vocabulary from movies and music. Dr. King’s letter was my introduction to the words “justice” and “injustice.”

One line stood out to me and remains a guiding principle: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” At that time, I was living through Somalia’s brutal civil war—a conflict that claimed the lives of my sister and close friends and ultimately separated me from my family. Even today, I have not seen my mother in 16 years. Dr. King’s words spoke across time and distance to my own experiences of loss and resilience. For me, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only a celebration of his work but also a call to continue the fight for justice, both in the United States and abroad.

Living Dr. King’s Dream Through CWS

For over three years, I have had the privilege of working with Church World Service, an organization dedicated to supporting immigrant and refugee communities across the country. Through this work, I’ve seen firsthand how immigrants, despite countless challenges, contribute to the fabric of this nation.

Dr. King’s vision of justice aligns deeply with the mission of CWS. His belief in equality, dignity and the power of collective action guides the work we do every day—helping individuals rebuild their lives, advocating for fair policies and fostering understanding between communities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day offers a perfect opportunity for immigrants to reflect on his legacy and consider how we can contribute to his dream. Justice, as Dr. King envisioned, requires action, service and a commitment to building a better future for everyone.

How Immigrants Can Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Reflect on the Meaning of Justice

Dr. King’s fight for justice was about fairness and dignity for all people. For immigrants, this day is an opportunity to reflect on how we can work toward ensuring our communities are treated fairly and stand in solidarity with others facing discrimination. Engage in Community Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is widely known as a “day of service.” Volunteering—whether at food banks, schools or community centers—is a powerful way to honor Dr. King’s legacy. It also provides a chance for immigrants to build connections and bridge divides in their local communities. Learn About the Civil Rights Movement

Take the time to read Dr. King’s speeches, watch documentaries or visit a museum. Understanding this history deepens our appreciation for the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead. Share Your Story

Dr. King demonstrated the power of storytelling. Sharing our own journeys—our struggles, triumphs and hopes—not only fosters empathy but also challenges misconceptions. Stories help build bridges between immigrant communities and the broader population.

One of the most inspiring aspects of Dr. King’s legacy is how his words and actions have inspired movements across the world. For immigrants, this is a reminder that the fight for justice is global. Whether advocating for human rights in our countries of origin or addressing inequities here in America, we are part of a larger struggle for fairness and dignity.

Through my work with CWS, I’ve witnessed the resilience of immigrants who rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities despite immense challenges. Their determination embodies Dr. King’s dream of justice and equality.

Carrying Forward Dr. King’s Legacy

When I’ve faced racism as a Black immigrant—when someone told me to “speak English” or questioned my right to call America home—I’ve remembered Dr. King’s courage. His legacy reminds me that while injustice can feel overwhelming, we must persist in speaking up, marching and demanding change.

Dr. King once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” For immigrants, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a chance to reflect on how we can contribute to his dream. It is a day to honor his legacy by standing up for our communities, building connections and continuing the fight for justice.

This day is not just about remembering the past; it’s about creating a better future. As Black immigrants, our voices and actions matter. Together, we can ensure that Dr. King’s dream remains alive—not just for America, but for the world.

Abdi Iftin is CWS’ Senior Program Communications Specialist. To learn more about how you can take action in your communities in partnership with CWS, click here.