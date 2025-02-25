Keeping the Doors Open: How CWS Continues to Support Refugee Newcomers

Despite the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, CWS remains committed to supporting refugee and immigrant families. Through essential services in CWS local offices—ranging from legal aid and housing assistance to medical support—CWS continues to provide a lifeline for newcomers in need.

For more than 75 years, CWS has stood alongside refugees and newcomers, working in partnership with communities, faith groups and the government to help them build new lives in safety and dignity.

Now, with President Trump’s Executive Order indefinitely suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, countless families already facing immense hardship are at even greater risk. Despite these challenges, CWS remains steadfast in our commitment to welcoming refugees and supporting them as they rebuild their lives in the United States.

Across the country, CWS local offices and affiliates—including CWS Dallas and Houston—continue to provide essential services that keep families together and help them thrive. Whether reuniting loved ones, assisting with rent or ensuring access to medical care, we are dedicated to standing with our newest neighbors every step of the way.

Here are just a few ways CWS local offices in Dallas and Houston are making a difference for newcomer families:

Arue Jacobo-Kalinowski, CWS Houston Trauma Clinician:

“After the furloughs were implemented, a client and her family still needed assistance while the immigration court continued her case. The client, a 26-year-old female diagnosed with Down Syndrome and Autism, needed to present her case and testimony. The mental health program at the Houston office allowed for a clinician to write a mental health evaluation and attend court on February 13th, 2025, alongside the client, her family and her legal representation from a partnered organization which resulted in a positive outcome; the client was granted asylum.”

Haley Reese, CWS Dallas Staff Attorney:

“A client applied for a green card after being a Special Immigrant Visa holder, but the application was denied. In the past few weeks, we’ve been able to apply for asylum for her—keeping our doors open has helped her have the opportunity to apply for a more permanent status in order to stay in the United States with her family. We have another client in Dallas, and his wife and both daughters are still in Afghanistan. Keeping our doors open will help us support the family by filling out the necessary forms to reunite and keep the family together.”

Sayed Hekmat, CWS Dallas Associate Director of Integration Programs:

“We coordinated with the Dallas Independent School District to get medical support for a student with a hearing problem who was struggling at school. We also referred more than ten clients for job hiring at a local employer this week. Keeping our doors open will allow us to help clients access public assistance, such as Refugee Cash Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.”

Jenna Dobyns, CWS Dallas Associate Director of Housing and Welcome:

“We have a current client who is a single man with a limited support system here and no family. He has cancer and has frequent blood transfusions and other appointments, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of his case manager taking him to those appointments and helping him navigate the medical system. The biggest impact right now is advocating and coordinating for clients with property management to prevent housing instability and evictions and pay rent for clients who are struggling most.”

How You Can Help

Since its founding in 1946, CWS has been a beacon of hope for refugees, asylum seekers and other newcomers, providing essential support and fostering inclusive communities across the United States. We will stay true to our mission, and we urge you to stay with us in this time of great need. Please consider making a donation to help CWS bridge this gap and ensure life-saving programs can continue to provide a lifeline for those seeking safety.

To learn more about how you can support refugees and immigrants now, including raising your voice in support of pro-immigrant and pro-refugee legislation, click here. Learn more about the work of CWS Dallas and CWS Houston on their websites.