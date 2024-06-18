Jalali’s Family: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

World Refugee Day is crucial for me because it recognizes the strength of my fellow refugees who have fled their country’s conflict and persecution in the hope of finding and living a better life. World Refugee Day aims to promote understanding of the refugee plight, showcase refugee resilience and courage in rebuilding their future and offer an opportunity for everyone to comprehend and celebrate the diversity of refugee communities.

I am a second-year student at Penn State Bellisario College of Communications, majoring in broadcast journalism. I am also a husband and a father of two. Originally from Afghanistan, I now live in State College, PA. Before the changes in Afghanistan, I worked as an independent journalist and was the editor of a weekly journal called “Convergence for Change” in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Before that, I served as a program officer for Afghanistan Work Force Development, a USAID project implemented by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education across various provinces. I was also employed by the U.S.-based media company MOBY Group, specifically “Tolo TV.” But, like many other citizens, I lost everything following the fall of Kabul on August 15, 2021.

I knew that becoming a refugee is not fun; you don’t have a choice. It was a big cultural shock for all of us for the first time, but by gaining knowledge, getting help from friends and receiving CWS Harrisburg’s support, we have made our new community our home. We’re the first home buyers in State College who left Afghanistan two years ago and began this most challenging journey. However, we’re glad that we live in a community where people are friendly. The diversity and kindness remind me of my home. Sometimes thinking of friends and family who have been left behind makes me upset.

Now, over two years after our arrival, I have a vision of the future. I have a strong commitment to working hard and providing our children with a bright future. We aim to become valuable members of our community and our new home in the United States. I am determined to support my wife, Storai, in pursuing her PhD. I am confident about entering the American media environment and am pursuing my degree at Penn State.

