Improving Health and Dignity for Refugees in Nakivali: A Comprehensive WASH Initiative

In southwestern Uganda, Church World Service is leading a transformative Water, Sanitation and Hygiene initiative in Nakivale Refugee Settlement, improving daily life for nearly 190,000 refugees through clean water access, safe sanitation and community education.

Addressing Urgent Needs in Nakivale

Nakivale Refugee Settlement, one of Africa’s largest and oldest, hosts approximately 190,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Eritrea. The settlement faces severe sanitation challenges—particularly for women and girls. The current latrine-to-person ratio stands at 1:107, more than double the humanitarian standard, creating serious health risks and compromising safety and dignity.

CWS is responding with a comprehensive Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project that includes the construction of 1,360 latrines using durable materials and professional installation. Refugees are hired through cash-for-work programs, providing both infrastructure improvements and economic opportunities for the community.

Through this project, CWS is supporting individuals in the following ways:

Universal Access to Handwashing Facilities : To ensure every household has access to handwashing, CWS is installing 1,360 tippy tap systems—foot-operated devices made from local materials that use minimal water and prevent cross-contamination. These systems are ideal for water-scarce environments and promote safe hygiene practices across the settlement.

Emergency Water Storage Solutions: Four 10,000-liter water tanks will be placed at key distribution points, supported by monthly water deliveries. This infrastructure ensures reliable access during critical periods and supports both household systems and emergency response efforts.

Menstrual Hygiene Management: Recognizing the importance of menstrual health, CWS will distribute 2,500 reusable menstrual hygiene kits and offer training to help women and girls manage their health safely and confidently. These efforts reduce school absenteeism and social exclusion, restoring dignity and enabling full participation in community life.

Community Education and Sustainability:Beyond infrastructure, CWS is delivering WASH education sessions to reach at least 80% of newly settled refugees. These sessions cover hygiene practices, facility maintenance and menstrual health, ensuring long-term sustainability and impact.

CWS’s work in Uganda reflects a broader commitment to bridging emergency response with sustainable development. By improving infrastructure, promoting health and empowering communities, CWS is helping families move from crisis to recovery—laying the foundation for stability, self-reliance and hope.

This initiative is made possible through the generous support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Learn more about CWS’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene programs here.