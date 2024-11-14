How to Talk to Your Family About Refugees and Immigrants

Immigrants and refugees living in the United States face mounting challenges like restrictive immigration policies, economic hurdles and widespread misinformation about the circumstances that have led them to seek safety. As a result, conversations about newcomers—those who speak different languages, practice different traditions and bring diverse perspectives—are more important than ever. Having an open and compassionate dialogue with our families about refugees and immigrants can help break down barriers, dispel stereotypes and cultivate empathy.

After over a decade of living in the United States, and now in a small town in Maine, I’ve seen firsthand how little is often understood about the lives of refugees and immigrants. Stereotypes and misconceptions frequently fill in for real stories. When I mention that I grew up in Somalia, many people immediately think of movies like Black Hawk Down and Captain Phillips, which present the country through a lens of conflict and danger. But there is so much more to Somalia and to its people, far beyond these portrayals. This is why it’s crucial to bring authentic immigrant and refugee stories to our families and communities—especially at the dinner table, where personal connections can flourish.

1. Understand That Immigrants Are Just People Like Us

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that refugees and immigrants are not the media caricatures often portrayed on TV. They’re individuals with interests, passions, and values, just like anyone else. They may love sports, enjoy vacations, and have complex family connections around the world. Many immigrants are multilingual, which gives them access to diverse cultures and perspectives. I, for example, have family across multiple countries: a brother in Canada, parents in Somalia and cousins spread across different continents. Refugees and immigrants bring this rich tapestry of global experiences, and their presence here creates new bonds that enrich American society.

2. Recognize That Immigrants Often Appreciate American Culture

American pop culture has influenced people worldwide, including many immigrants who grew up watching Hollywood films and listening to American music. However, appreciating American culture doesn’t mean immigrants are required to abandon their own traditions. While I’ve come to love aspects of American life—like Thanksgiving football games and apple pie—I also hold dearly to my cultural values and traditions. Immigrants don’t have to fully assimilate to contribute meaningfully to American society; they bring a diversity of customs and ideas that make our communities stronger.

3. Embrace Immigrants as People Seeking Safety, Not Conflict

Many immigrants and refugees come here in search of peace, stability and a safe place to raise their families. My own journey was rooted in escaping war, as was my brother’s move to Canada. For countless families, migration is a last resort for survival and safety. They risk their lives, leave everything familiar to them and take a chance on a new beginning. So, labeling immigrants as violent or criminal is a gross misconception. Studies repeatedly show that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born citizens. Instead, they are often some of the most driven, hard-working members of our communities, seeking the safety and opportunity that many of us take for granted.

4. Share Meals and Stories

One of the best ways to understand and appreciate new cultures is through shared meals. Food is a universal language, and when you invite an immigrant neighbor over for brunch or dinner, you’re opening a door to connection and understanding. Immigrants often take pride in their cultural recipes and traditions, and when they invite you to their home, you’re likely to receive a warm and heartfelt welcome. These gatherings are a simple, powerful way to bridge cultural divides and discover the human stories behind the headlines.

Instead of fearing neighbors who come from different backgrounds, we can choose to embrace these differences. These unique perspectives and experiences are what make our communities vibrant and resilient. By having open, respectful conversations with our families about refugees and immigrants, we’re taking small steps toward a stronger, more inclusive society. Together, we can celebrate the diversity that truly makes America great.

Abdi Iftin is CWS’ Senior Program Communications Specialist. Learn more about how CWS supports refugee newcomers here.