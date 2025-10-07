Hope Amid Hardship: Supporting Families in the DRC’s Deepening Crisis

Escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has displaced hundreds of thousands and intensified an already dire humanitarian crisis. In response, CWS has expanded its presence and launched a new food assistance initiative to support thousands of vulnerable families in Kasai-Central Province.

A Crisis Deepens: Conflict and Displacement in the DRC

Since January, escalating conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation and straining scarce resources.

Before the latest escalation of conflict, more than 21 million people already required humanitarian assistance, and one million sought refuge in neighboring countries. Now, ongoing violence threatens to deepen an already critical situation.

Last year, CWS expanded its operations to the Democratic Republic of Congo, opening an office in Kananga, the capital city of the Kasai-Central Province. Since its establishment, CWS staff conducted baseline assessments for more than 1,500 households and organized meetings with community leaders to determine the greatest needs for vulnerable families.

Meeting Urgent Needs: Food Assistance and Seeds for the Future

Between August 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026—during the peak lean season when food access is expected to deteriorate further—CWS is operating a new food assistance project to support 1,575 families, or approximately 9,450 individuals. The project will support communities in Kasai-Central Province, where 40% of the population is experiencing various levels of food insecurity.

Through this project, participants will receive cash assistance to meet their immediate food needs, alongside a distribution of four varieties of vegetable seed packs to strengthen food security beyond the lean season.

Looking ahead, CWS also plans to launch a three-year Triple Nexus project—a framework developed by Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFGB) that integrates humanitarian aid, development and peacebuilding efforts. The initiative will focus on food security through climate-resilient agriculture and livelihoods, gender equity and conflict resolution. Supported by Alongside Hope/CFGB and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the project aims to promote long-term, sustainable development—integral to CWS’s programmatic framework—in Kasai-Central Province.

As conflict continues to displace families and strain resources, CWS remains committed to walking alongside communities in the DRC. With your support, we’re not only meeting urgent needs—we’re planting seeds of hope for a more secure future.

CWS is grateful for the support of the Alongside Hope and Canadian Foodgrains Bank for making this work possible. To learn more about the work of CWS Africa, click here.

Hunger is an affront to justice. Sign the 2025 Ecumenical Statement on Hunger Justice to commit to being a safety net for neighbors near and far who are facing hunger.