Hope Amid Destruction: How the Wildfire Resource Hub Supports Displaced Families

CWS continues to play a crucial role in California’s wildfire recovery by helping establish the Wildfire Resource Hub, which provides a wide array of services, from emergency aid to long-term recovery support. With a focus on both immediate relief and emotional care, the Hub serves as a vital resource for those affected by the fires.

A Vital Support Hub for Survivors

In the wake of the devastating wildfires in California that destroyed more than 60,000 acres of land, CWS Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery (EPRR) staff are playing a key leadership role in establishing the Wildfire Resource Hub, a vital center designed to support displaced individuals and families.

Organized by California Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), including CWS, the six-day Wildfire Resource Hub is providing support to hundreds of displaced families, completely free of charge.

The Hub offers a range of essential services, including childcare, counseling, immediate material and financial resources, food, massage therapy, music, therapy dogs and comfortable spaces where survivors can relax while receiving assistance. CWS has also supported families in accessing temporary housing for those affected and housing assistance to the Hub’s planning and coordination team.

Collaborating for a Stronger Impact

CWS has played a significant role in supporting the Hub by supplying 5,000 bags for survivors with critical resources and information, translating key disaster preparedness materials and coordinating with CWS Covenant Members interested in offering support, including Children’s Disaster Services and Week of Compassion, to assist with childcare and supply snacks and refreshments.

Melissa Reece, CWS’ Sr. Program Officer for EPRR, participates in the California VOAD leadership team, helping to organize the Hub, which was estimated to provide support for over 20,000 individuals during the course of the week. Many volunteers, including CWS Community Engagement Specialist, Amir Khan, handed out supplies to survivor families.

“On January 28-29, I visited the Resource Hub Center to support relief efforts for LA fire victims,” shared Amir. “The event was well-organized, with many families receiving essential aid from various agencies. During my visit, I helped distribute 100 CWS Blankets, several hundred CWS bags and some pens. Families also received hot meals, groceries, water, masks, and more. A play area was set up for children, and volunteers assisted throughout, ensuring smooth operations.”

Comprehensive Services for Long-Term Recovery

To streamline assistance, the Hub is implementing a one-stop registration process where families receive a unique identifier tag, ensuring they only have to provide their information once to prevent retraumatization and allow service providers to efficiently deliver aid.

Additional Hub services include kid-friendly activities such as clowns, character visits, bounce houses and play therapy; hot meals, emergency supplies, pantry boxes and clean-up kits; crisis counseling, emotional and spiritual care and a wellness zone; financial assistance and emergency aid for families; housing assistance; and long-term recovery referrals and local service provider connections

The Hub has already seen an overwhelming need. On just its first day, over 400 households—or about 1,000 individuals—received assistance. Despite the immense challenges, the Hub remains a place of hope. As the need continues, CWS remains steadfast in our commitment to providing relief and long-term recovery for those affected by the wildfires.

To support individuals affected by recent wildfires, please consider donating to our California Wildfires Relief Fund. You can learn more about CWS’ Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery work here.