Honoring the Life and Legacy of Rev. Robert Lawrence “Lonnie” Turnipseed

Rev. Robert Lawrence “Lonnie” Turnipseed, who served CWS with profound dedication and visionary leadership. A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Derstine Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA. More details about the service can be found Church World Service joins colleagues and partners around the world in remembering, who served CWS with profound dedication and visionary leadership. A memorial service will be held on. More details about the service can be found here

A Leader Rooted in Global Mission

Lonnie’s connection to CWS began through his extensive work in Asia. After many years as a missionary in Hong Kong—where he supported refugee communities and strengthened local churches—he returned to the United States and joined the Ecumenical Division of the United Methodist Church’s Board of Global Ministries. His work soon intersected deeply with CWS’s international mission.

In 1981, Lonnie became Director of the Southern Asia Office of the National Council of Churches, which operated as a major regional hub for Church World Service programming. In this role, he helped guide humanitarian relief and long-term development efforts across South and Southeast Asia, building relationships grounded in justice, equity and local leadership.

Director of Church World Service

In 1993, Lonnie was appointed Director of Church World Service, leading the organization through a period of program expansion, stronger ecumenical collaboration and a deepening commitment to communities facing displacement, poverty and crisis around the world. In 1994, he was one of ten people sent on a Presidential Mission to Rwanda to gather information and advise the President and the National Security Council on the situation there. In 1995, under his leadership, community CROP Hunger Walks raised $13.9 million to end hunger in the United States and around the world, and $2,681,987 in Blanket Program funds were sent to 27 countries. Lonnie served CWS until his retirement in 1996.

His reflections on this era—shared in a 2021 Walk Talk Listen podcast conversation—demonstrate his enduring pride in CWS’s mission and the global partnerships that shaped his leadership. Compassion, justice and equality are the three words he used to describe the work.

A Lasting CWS Legacy

Following retirement, Lonnie continued to serve on CWS’s Committee on Common Witness, remaining a steadfast advocate for interfaith cooperation, human rights and humanitarian service. His career helped lay the foundation for the global, community-centered identity that defines CWS today. His legacy also continues in the Laurie Turnipseed Endowment Fund named in honor of his deceased infant daughter, Laurie.

We are grateful for his leadership, his compassion and the global ministry he carried forward with humility and love.

May his memory be a blessing.

He is survived by his wife Ibby of 72 years, his brother Bob Turnipseed and his sister Martha Berrier (née Turnipseed) and her husband Ron; his children: Jeanne Guernsey (née Turnipseed) and her husband Tod, Rob Turnipseed Jr, Kathryn Turnipseed and her wife Tam Saimons; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.