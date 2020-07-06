Holding On to Hope: A Ukrainian Family’s Journey to Safety in Moldova

The Union for Equity and Health, CWS’s local partner, provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova. Written by one program participant, this blog shares her family’s experience fleeing Ukraine and finding refuge and medical support in Moldova.

Fleeing Zaporizhzhia for the Unknown

My name is Irina Gerasimova. I’m 66 years old, a pensioner and widow from Zaporizhzhia. On February 8, 2023, my son Andrey and I were forced to leave our home for the unknown, fleeing sirens and explosions.

Andrey is 45 years old, a person with epilepsy and a mental disorder. I worked part-time at home because my husband’s long-term illness required a lot of money, and our pension was small. It’s impossible to go to a shelter with two sick family members. I spent half the night sitting in the bathroom or the hallway.

Finding Shelter and Support in Moldova

After the death of my husband, we decided to leave the city. There were not many choices: we needed access to medicine and the absence of a language barrier. We came to Moldova, and after 22 hours by bus, we were in Bălți. We were offered space at the refugee accommodation center. The main thing was a roof over our heads, food and peace of mind.

In the center, we adapted quickly. The people were friendly and refugees just like us. There was support from psychologists and other activities such as tea drinking and cooking. After the center was closed, we found an apartment to rent, and we were offered help with paying rent by a charitable organization.

Navigating Health Challenges with Help

Very significant assistance was provided to us by the organization, The Union for Equity and Health, when Andrey was diagnosed with another medical condition. They provided examinations and tests free of charge. With the support of the psychiatrist, my son was connected to a full package of medical services at the local psychiatric hospital. Not long ago, my son needed help from a specialist, and the Union for Equity and Health provided an opportunity for consultations at their center. We are very grateful to all donors, humanitarian workers and organizations for their attention and care.

Of course, I really want to go home…but we have tough battles going on. For two and a half years we haven’t left Bălți, and we are very grateful for Moldova’s hospitality.

The Union for Equity and Health, also known as Uniunea pentru Echitate si Sanatate, provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova. This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. Learn more about CWS’s Ukraine Response here.