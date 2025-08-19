Growing Hope in Timor-Leste: Santina’s Journey to a Healthier, Stronger Future

The below testimonial is written by Santina, a participant of the Growing Hope Project*, supported by CWS.

Improving Food Security and Income

My name is Santina*, and I live in Lisadila village [in Timor-Leste] with my husband and our four children. We have always relied on farming and raising livestock to support ourselves. However, with an income of about $50 per month, it was often hard to afford enough food or school supplies for our children. Every month felt like a struggle just to survive.

The Growing Hope Project from CWS, launched in the villages of Lisadila, Guico and Vatuboro, was designed to help improve nutrition, strengthen food security and promote sustainable farming among rural families like mine. It is a collaboration between Church World Service, Growing Hope Globally and the people of Timor-Leste.

I heard about this project but then I went to a meeting where I learned that it provided hands-on training in farming techniques, cooking practices and ways to make the most of homegrown resources. This is really important now that the climate is changing, and the rains are less predictable than they used to be in the past. So, when the project reached our community, I didn’t wait to join, hoping it might help us live a more stable and healthy life.

Learning New Farming and Nutrition Skills

The project introduced new farming techniques and better planting cycles, which allow us to harvest more often. This has not only improved our nutrition but has also helped us earn extra income by selling vegetables, fruit, chicken, and other things we grow. The extra income means I can better support my children’s education by buying school supplies and paying school and transport fees.

Another benefit has been the sense of connection with other farmers. We now work together, share what we’ve learned and help each other when times are tough. It has made our village feel more united and supportive.

I have also started participating in cooking demonstrations that taught me how to prepare healthy meals using the produce and poultry we raise at home. Before this, I wasn’t always sure how to cook in the most nutritious way, but I’ve learned to use less oil and include a better variety of ingredients. I now feel confident that I’m providing meals that help my children grow stronger and stay healthy.

We now rely less on food from the market and the shop because we use more from our own garden. This saves money and makes our meals healthier. I’ve also taken part in training in poultry farming and vegetable production, which has made our small farm more productive and sustainable. Thanks to the Growing Hope Project, my family’s life has improved. We are healthier, more secure and I feel hopeful about our future.

*For the safety of the individual in this story, a pseudonym has been used.

*The Growing Hope Project is funded by Growing Hope Globally, in collaboration with Church World Service and Fundasaun Sosial Naroman (FUSONA) in Timor-Leste. The program focuses on improving agricultural practices and supporting food security. It also aims to improve water hygiene and nutrition, benefiting vulnerable families by increasing their access to nutritious food and sustainable livelihoods. Learn more about CWS programs in Timor-Leste here.