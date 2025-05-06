From Survival to Innovation: 10 Incredible Contributions Made by Refugees

It’s a fact: Refugees around the world have made innumerable contributions to the communities that welcome them. When individuals seeking safety arrive in their new homes, they bring their skills, experience and knowledge with them. Across decades and borders, these contributions have led to many of the daily

But what if history had played out differently? What if, instead of welcoming their neighbors, countries like the United States had instead turned their backs on those in search of safety? From medicine and science to literature and art, here are ten incredible contributions that would not exist today without the ingenuity of refugees.

Google

What do cat memes, DIY hacks and weekend brunch places all have in common? You probably Googled them at some point. Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, left the Soviet Union in 1979 with his family to escape institutional anti-Semitism, and his work has since transformed the world’s ability to access and share information.

The Theory of Relativity

Albert Einstein’s revolutionizing of modern physics is well-celebrated, but did you know that he was also a refugee? Fleeing Germany during the Holocaust, Einstein arrived in the United States in 1933, went on to develop the theory of relativity and used his resources to obtain visas from other refugees in search of safety. Today, he is considered the “father of modern physics.”

Medical Advancements

Jonas Salk, Mathilde Krim and Ernst Chain are all Jewish immigrants or descendants from Jewish immigrants who have led the development of modern medical advancements, including the polio vaccine, AIDS research and penicillin.

Sriracha Sauce

Now a staple in ten percent of U.S. kitchens, Sriracha was created by David Tran, a Vietnamese refugee who founded Huy Fong Foods—named after the freighter he took. The billion-dollar business has grown over the past four decades, and the iconic bottles have reached as far as the International Space Station.

Greek Yogurt

Is there a container of Greek yogurt in your refrigerator? You can thank Hamdi Ulukaya, a Kurdish refugee from Türkiye, for that. His creation of Chobani revolutionized the Greek yogurt market in the United States, making it easier for families to purchase than ever before. In 2016, Hamdi founded the Tent Partnership for Refugees, with the mission of mobilizing the world’s biggest businesses to integrate refugees into the U.S. workforce.

Bagels

This common breakfast dish was first introduced in the United States by Jewish refugees from Eastern Europe in the late 19th century. And that’s not all—the iconic food played a key part in the American labor movement, as New York bagel bakers formed the International Beigel Bakers Union, one of the most successful unions during the movement, to dissuade people from patronizing bakeries that forced their immigrant workers into bad working conditions.

Abstract Art Movement

Museums around the world celebrate the work and lasting influence of Wassily Kandinsky, a refugee who was forced to flee Germany in 1933 after the Nazis closed the Bauhaus school of art and architecture where he taught. Now, Wassily is considered to be one of the foremost pioneers of abstract art.

Modern literature

There’s a good chance that some of the books on your shelf were written by refugees. Isabel Allende, winner of the American Book Award, National Prize for Literature and Presidential Medal of Freedom, is a globally renowned author and Chilean refugee whose novels highlight themes of exile and resilience. Other prominent refugee authors include Khaled Hosseini, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Hans Augusto Rey and Margret Rey, the co-authors of Curious George.

American Politics

Madeleine Albright became the first female U.S. Secretary of State after arriving in the United States as a refugee at only 11-years-old. She once wrote about her experience, “When I came here as a child, I will never forget sailing into New York Harbor for the first time and beholding the Statue of Liberty. I did not have to face refugee camps or the kind of danger that many refugees endure. But like all refugees, I shared a hope to live a safe life with dignity and a chance to give back to my new country.” Her contributions greatly influenced American politics and advanced opportunities for gender equity.

Pop Music

You may be surprised to learn that many musicians on your Spotify Wrapped were once refugees. Freddie Mercury, Gloria Estefan, Rita Ora, Gene Simmons, Bob Marley and M.I.A. all experienced displacement or were the descendants of refugees. They then went on to become some of the most famous and talented musicians across generations, their legacy often extending decades.

