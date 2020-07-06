From Mariupol to Moldova: A Family’s Journey Through Displacement and Recovery

The Union for Equity and Health, CWS’s local partner, provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova. Written by one program participant, this blog shares his experience of fleeing war in Ukraine, finding refuge in Moldova and navigating health challenges.

Finding Refuge in Moldova

My wife, son, and I lived in Mariupol, Ukraine. We worked there and had our own home. We had everything we needed to retire with dignity. But everything changed dramatically after February 24, 2022. The city was surrounded by constant shelling and bombing. It was only on March 17 that we managed to escape the city in my son’s surviving car.

We first stayed in Dnipro, then in Vinnytsia, but after being grounded again, we decided to move to Moldova. As soon as we managed to get out of Mariupol and found a connection, we contacted some friends in Bălți, who invited us to join them. In mid-August 2022, we moved to Bălți. Our friends gave us a very warm welcome. We moved into their house, where we live to this day.

We were very well received in Moldova, and we didn’t feel like strangers there. We lived in hope that the fighting would soon end, and we could return to Ukraine. We didn’t even consider moving to another country; everything suited us here.

Facing Challenges and Finding Care

We encountered difficulties when I developed health problems in February 2025. I was diagnosed with stage 2 hypertension and atrial fibrillation. After my first coronary artery stenting operation, I experienced financial difficulties. I needed medication.

I found the addresses and phone numbers of organizations that provide assistance to refugees online. I called the Union for Equity and Health, and one of their team members answered the phone. She was sensitive to my concerns and explained which medications I could receive reimbursement for, but for other assistance, she gave me the phone number and address of the organization Speranta Terrei. She personally called and explained what medications I needed. The organization also helped me undergo a cardiac ultrasound before my second surgery. The staff has repeatedly provided medications for my wife and me.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of the organizations Union for Equity and Health and Hope of the Earth, and personally to their staff for the assistance, kindness and responsiveness they provide to people in difficult life situations.

Even though our life is going on as usual here in Moldova, my family and I dream of returning to Ukraine after the war ends.

The Union for Equity and Health, also known as Uniunea pentru Echitate si Sanatate, provides psychological, social and medical assistance to people in Moldova. CWS local partner Hope of the Earth, also known as Speranta Terrei, provides Ukrainian refugees with food, medical and psychological assistance.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. Learn more about CWS’s Ukraine Response here.