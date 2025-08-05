From Crisis to Recovery: How CWS Responds to Disasters

CWS walks alongside communities through every stage of a disaster—from preparedness and immediate relief to long-term recovery and resilience building. With deep partnerships and a commitment to equity, we ensure that impacted individuals, including immigrant communities, receive the resources, support, and dignity they need to rebuild and thrive.

In every stage of a natural disaster—whether it’s a hurricane, wildfire, or tornado—CWS stands with our neighbors. Our programs help communities prepare long before disaster strikes, strengthening resilience and providing the knowledge and resources needed to stay safe.

But recovery doesn’t happen overnight. When lives are upended and communities face years of rebuilding, CWS remains a steady partner. We walk alongside those affected—including immigrant communities—offering essential information, cash assistance, translated resources, and trusted connections to long-term support systems.

The road to recovery and safety may be a long one, but no one should walk it alone. Learn more about the various stages of recovery for our disaster-impacted neighbors, and how CWS walks alongside them through our Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery program.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCw7jHHy5LkIU26z7VMlEeb_FMJoJi_co&amp;amp;si=e44G97hMSwtkdeFp

Stage 1: Emergency Preparedness and Coordination

Even before a disaster hits, CWS works with local partners and communities to prepare. Through training, capacity building, and the pre-positioning of supplies like CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets, Hygiene Kits, and Blankets, we help equip local responders and faith communities with the tools they need to act quickly when crisis comes.

Learn how you can stay prepared by filling out our Emergency Preparedness Checklist and watching our educational video series on how to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and earthquakes.

Stage 2: Emergency Response and Rapid Relief

In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, CWS mobilizes essential supplies to meet urgent needs. We work closely with local partners—such as churches, NVOAD organizations, and community groups—to assess needs and deliver items like CWS Kits and Blankets to shelters and distribution centers.

CWS offers informational resources to immigrant populations in their preferred languages, connecting them to existing community resources and helping them access the services they need to begin recovery and, in certain circumstances, has worked alongside partners to provide individuals with temporary housing support.

During a disaster response, about 80% of all charitable giving happens within the first 72 hours. While well-intentioned, donated goods often require additional time, labor, and resources to sort—and may not match the urgent needs of impacted communities. That’s why financial donations are the most effective way to support disaster response efforts. Giving to trusted organizations like CWS ensures that responders on the ground have exactly what they need, when they need it most.

Stage 3: Emergency Recovery and Resilience Building

Although the majority of disaster funds are raised in the immediate aftermath, only about 2% of those donations typically support long-term recovery and reconstruction—leaving critical gaps for families working to rebuild. Even less funding is directed toward disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

CWS is committed to filling those gaps. We invest in the long haul by supporting long-term recovery groups and case management efforts that help families rebuild with dignity. Through grants, technical support, and deep partnerships with local leaders, we advance sustainable, community-led recovery—often months or even years after the headlines have faded.

Recovery doesn’t end when homes are rebuilt. CWS works with communities to build resilience for the future. That means training local leaders, investing in preparedness strategies, and ensuring communities are better equipped to face future disasters. Our goal is not just to respond, but to strengthen systems that protect the most vulnerable in the face of crisis.

Disasters may be unpredictable, but CWS’s commitment is constant. Whether it’s distributing CWS Kits in the first hours or supporting recovery teams years later, we show up with compassion, partnership, and the belief that everyone deserves safety, dignity, and hope.

Your contributions ensure that we can provide critical and life-saving resources to our neighbors when it’s most needed and sustain that support long after the news has left headlines. Donate now to help CWS respond today—and prepare for tomorrow.