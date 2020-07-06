Finding Hope in Challenging Times: Reflections from the Virtual Integration Services Team

Season’s greetings from CWS’s Virtual Integration Services (VIS) Team!

We hope that this season of hope finds you well and that you are able to spend meaningful time with family and friends. Here at VIS, we have been reflecting on all of the challenges and successes in the last year and are grateful for your companionship this season.

VIS supporting Emergency Response

On January 24th, The US State Department halted resettlement programs and sent a shock through the U.S. and international humanitarian sector. Throughout the spring, the VIS team used our geographic freedom to provide support to newly arrived refugees and Afghan allies who were denied traditional resettlement services once they arrived in the United States.

We supported 16 refugees and 35 Afghan SIVs with virtual case management to provide support with navigating initial steps in the U.S. and emergency cash assistance to meet basic needs such as housing and food, regardless of where they lived.

Finding Hope in Our Community

During the spring, our case management team met a new Afghan SIV family who were anxious to get settled. Ms. Najiba and Mr. Ali* could not access in-person services and despite their diligent attempts at securing employment, were met with rejections. Through our virtual integration services team, they were assisted with applying for public benefits, coaching for navigating the medical system for their child and connecting with a virtual VIS volunteer. The virtual VIS volunteer provided assistance with crafting a strong resume and coaching for applying for jobs. Mr. Ali was quickly employed, and the family had achieved some key goals.

While the VIS team met the moment and stepped up to provide crucial welcome services to refugees and Afghan SIVs amidst stop work orders and the government’s premature termination of contracts, the Trump administration moved to revoke humanitarian parole from Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. This move prematurely and abruptly stripped humanitarian protections and work permits from 530,000 community members from Cuban, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on April 24, 2025.

Strength in Community Partnerships

The VIS team used its resources to build bridges and provide an emergency response to 84 Haitian community members through a partnership with the Haitian American Caucus. The VIS team provided case management, emergency rental and critical referrals to low-cost immigration legal services.

Our case management team began working with Marie and her family who were gutted when they lost jobs due to abrupt and inhumane policy change. Marie* and her family had a pending asylum claim and were afraid to return to Haiti. She confided that she dreamed about the dignity of work and to be safe in her new home. Their case manager provided emergency financial rental assistance and a referral to a trusted low-cost legal provider to assist them in getting new work permits based on their pending asylum claims. Marie and her family were able to get their jobs back and work in dignity while they continued to navigate the next steps.

Perseverance During Challenging Times

The VIS team continued to persevere through inhumane policy changes and seismic shifts in the sector. The team is driven to provide support and services to our newcomer neighbors, who cannot get access to in-person services.

This fall, the team has continued outreach and educational efforts through the launch of the New Asylee Benefits Orientation in NY State and Zoom Workshops that focus on important topics like entrepreneurship 101 and navigating the US healthcare system.

End of Year Reflections

We are so grateful that we have been able to provide support to our immigrant neighbors in such difficult times. We have been so encouraged by our volunteers, community partnerships and our program participants, who continue to inspire me every day.

Thank you for your continued commitment to fighting for a world where everyone has food, voice and a safe place to call home.

To learn more about our Virtual Integration Services team or make a contribution in support of this critical work, click here.

*for the safety of the individuals mentioned in this blog, pseudonyms have been used