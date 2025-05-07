Finding Hope After Loss: One Ukrainian Woman’s Journey to Safety and Healing in Moldova

*Trigger Warning: This story contains descriptions of war, loss, trauma and death that may be distressing for some readers.

The Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims, known as Memoria, is a CWS local partner in Moldova which serves Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan gender-based violence survivors to access life-saving medical and psychosocial support. The following is written by a program participant whose name and identity has remained hidden for their safety.

Life Before the War: A Quiet, Simple Home in Glukhov

Before the war in Ukraine, I lived in the city of Glukhov, Sumy region, together with my husband in our own house. At that time, we had a small garden near the house, and we planted and grew vegetables, fruits and berries. This allowed us to save on buying food, since a significant part of our pensions went to buying medicines. Both of us have a very long list of diseases. We lived very modestly, and a lot of money was also spent on buying firewood, since the house was heated by a wood-burning boiler, as well as on paying for utilities.

On March 23, 2024, my husband died of illness, and I was left alone. Since the war began, in Glukhov, the explosions and shelling were not as frequent as in August 2024. We somehow endured this fear and horror, hiding in the basement as best we could. And it was not so scary together.

When I was left alone, the fears intensified because, since August 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces troops entered the Kursk region through our city in huge numbers. During this period, military actions had already gained full force. Many residents of the city, especially with children, began to leave massively. I also started to think about leaving, because my mental health had already been seriously disturbed by that time, and I sought medical help from a psychiatrist. At this time, due to the increased shelling of the city, fires and loss of life, the city and regional authorities issued an order for the mandatory massive evacuation from the city. I could not evacuate immediately because I did not have a passport, which took some time to obtain. When I received my passport, I was able to leave the city.

Now the city continues to face shelling, explosions and fire, houses and buildings are being destroyed and people are being injured and killed. The nearby villages and towns are completely destroyed.

A New Beginning and the Healing Power of Memoria

I arrived in Moldova alone on September 23, 2024. My route was from Glukhov to Kyiv by minibus, then from Kyiv to Chisinau by train. In Chisinau, I live with relatives who arrived in Moldova in February 2023, in a rented apartment. There were some difficulties in the financial and medical spheres—I regularly needed to measure my blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Thanks to my relatives, I overcame them.

Among my closest relatives, my eldest grandson remained in Ukraine, where he continues his studies. My cousin, sisters, nephews, my husband’s sister and my late brother’s wife also remained in Ukraine.

The worst thing for me at that time was to see, hear and endure all the raids and bombings on the city, to be afraid of being left homeless, being maimed and killed.

It is difficult to even write about the atrocities we experienced. About the killed acquaintances, friends and neighbors. Some people from my circle died of fear; their hearts and nerves could not take it. Many soldiers were buried in the city, brought in closed coffins from hot spots in Ukraine. This means that they were collected piece by piece. It is scary! Many of our soldiers are in captivity, and some are said to be missing in action. How can mothers, wives, children, grandchildren and other relatives continue to live without them and not even bury them in a Christian manner?

I find it difficult to see my future. It is not yet known how long the war in Ukraine will last, especially since I have such illnesses and am at an age that nothing can be foreseen.

Having contacted RCTV “Memoria”, I encountered respectful attention to people and their problems. Thank you very much to everyone for your sensitive understanding and great help, both medically and psychologically. After all, I really need this help now. The “Memoria” Center has worthy, respected and professional employees. Thank you!

The “Memoria” Center provided medical, social and psychological assistance. I will hope for an improvement in my health, and especially my mental state. I would recommend that people who find themselves in a situation similar to mine contact the “Memoria” Center.

To all people on our land, without exception, I wish peace, goodness, prosperity, mutual understanding and mutual respect. Let all wars end and people be happy, find hope and confidence in their future.

The work done by Memoria would not be possible without the support of ACT Alliance. You can learn more about CWS’ work in Moldova by clicking here.