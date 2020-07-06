Ending 2025 with Hope: Your Impact Through CWS Kits and Blankets

In a year marked by global hunger and devastating disasters, CWS supporters brought light and hope to communities in need. Together, you provided more than 141,000 essential supplies, helping families rebuild, stay safe and know they are not alone.

This year, our neighbors have faced extraordinary challenges. Across the globe, 318 million people are entering the new year at crisis levels of hunger In the Caribbean, communities continue to rebuild after Hurricane Melissa, which caused $8 billion in damages and left years of recovery ahead. Now, families around the world are bracing for bitter cold and threats to their safety as winter sets in.

Yet in the midst of these storms, there has been light. Thanks to the generosity of CWS Kits and Blankets supporters, families around the world know they are not alone.

Your Impact in 2025

Through your support, CWS shipped 17,317 Blankets, 5,400 Emergency Cleanup Buckets, 6,147 Period Packs, 71,760 Hygiene Kits, 39,300 School Kits and 1,600 Disaster Preparedness Kits this year.

That’s more than 141,000 essential supplies delivered to neighbors in need—families rebuilding after disasters, students starting the school year with confidence and communities gaining access to critical hygiene and safety resources.

Your support has provided hope to communities across the country and around the world. From all of us at CWS, thank you for helping us close 2025 with compassion and resilience. To see the full impact of your generosity, scan the QR code below for our 2025 CWS Kits and Blankets Shipping Report.

As we enter the new year, we invite you to help us keep our shelves stocked and ready to respond. Make a donation to CWS Kits or CWS Blankets today to continue providing safety, shelter and hope for those who need it most.