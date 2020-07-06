Empowering Asylees in New York: Monthly Benefit Orientations Launch Statewide 

CWS has launched monthly Asylee Benefit Orientations in partnership with New York stakeholders to provide newly granted asylees with timely, comprehensive support—including education, referral and access to critical services.

New Asylee Benefit Orientations for New Yorkers

Across the United States, fewer than 20% of newly granted asylees access Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) benefits and services within their first year. In 2022 alone, nearly 29,000 asylees missed out on essential support—from housing and healthcare to employment and legal aid. CWS’s National Asylee Outreach Project aims to change that.

In partnership with New York stakeholders, CWS is proud to announce the launch of monthly Asylee Benefit Orientations (ABOs) for newly granted asylees across New York. These virtual sessions are designed to provide timely, comprehensive support to individuals navigating the complex landscape of post-asylum life—bridging critical gaps in access to services, benefits and community resources.

The orientations will be held monthly on the third Thursday at 1 PM EST via Zoom, with Spanish interpretation and translated materials available starting November 20. Additional language support will be added based on registrant needs.

These orientations offer real-time education on rights, benefits and next steps; direct connections to local service providers; and empowerment through individualized support in employment, legal aid, healthcare and more.

The curriculum includes ten key sections:

Welcome & Logistics Understanding Your Status Important Documents & IDs Public Benefits Case Management Services Healthcare Services Legal Education Employment Next Steps

This holistic approach ensures that newly granted asylees receive the information they need to thrive in their new communities.

Supporting Asylees to Connect with the Zoom Workshops

If you’re a service provider, community partner or advocate, help us reach newly granted asylees across New York. Together, we can ensure that every individual receives the welcome and support they need.

Register now for an upcoming orientation session. Learn more about CWS’s Virtual Integration Services work here.

For additional information, contact us at asyleeservices@cwsglobal.org

While current Asylee Benefit Orientations are focused on asylees in New York State, CWS intends to work to expand access to this meaningful resource to other states and communities where asylees reside. We look forward to exploring partners in other areas of the country in the coming months.