Embracing Transformation and Belonging During Immigrant Heritage Month

Living and working in ten countries across different continents has given me a unique perspective on what belonging, and transformation mean. As a minority in the United States, I’ve constantly faced questions about my identity as a Cuban-American. People often ask where I was born, where my accent is from and why I greet others with a kiss on the cheek. These questions are a part of my daily life and often make me reflect on my cultural roots and personal identity.

When I lived in Spain, I encountered similar questions. Despite my best efforts, my answers often seemed inadequate or confusing to others. It felt like my truth and identity were being constantly questioned, and I believed they should be accepted at face value. However, these persistent questions forced me to examine my cultural identity deeply. Over time, I realized that these inquiries highlighted the differences between my culture and the cultures around me. Even if not fully understood, these differences were valuable and worth embracing. Though the process was mostly frustrating, it ultimately led to a transformation through self-acceptance.

Ironically, I also faced misunderstanding in my home country, Cuba. My family had lost everything and became refugees, which led to a loss of identity in our homeland. When I traveled to Cuba for humanitarian projects, I found that even Cubans on the island struggled to understand the identity of the Cuban diaspora, including myself. Despite these challenges, living in a convent in old Havana was a transformative experience. The people I lived and worked with accepted me at face value. They listened to my story, just as I listened to theirs. We accepted our different histories and worked together towards common goals.

In Havana, working with children and elders fostered a deep sense of belonging. There was a special affection for everyone, regardless of where they were from or their age. This experience was incredibly special, as it allowed me to reclaim a sense of belonging in a country where my family and I had lost so much. It was a process of regaining what was lost through affection, participation and acceptance. When I visit Havana now, I am greeted with hugs from the children I work with, which reinforces my sense of belonging and connection to my roots.

In my work with Church World Service, fostering a sense of belonging is integral to our mission. We aim to create sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. It is crucial for those we help to actively participate in our mission. They are the driving force behind their progress in their communities or new communities. By ensuring that everyone contributes, exchanges ideas and creates meaningful positive change, we cultivate a sense of belonging for all involved.

As we celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month, let’s remember the importance of embracing our diverse identities and fostering a sense of belonging. Each of our stories adds richness to the fabric of our communities. By listening, accepting and working together, we can create spaces where everyone feels valued and connected.

Reuben Rojas is the Community Engagement Organizer at Church World Service.