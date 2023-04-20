Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

As the crescent is sighted, Muslims around the world rejoice in the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. This joyous occasion, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”, is celebrated for at least three days and is a time when many feel a heightened sense of spiritual connection to God and their community.

As an American born outside the country, I am among the millions celebrating Eid with loved ones through phone calls, text messages, and video chats. The traditional greeting of “Eid Mubarak” echoes through group chats as people share their plans and outfits for the special occasion. Dressing nicely, often in new or clean clothes, is a common practice during Eid. For men, the Kamis is a popular outfit, with each Eid bringing a new design. This year, many of my friends are wearing the Moroccan wedding ceremony Kamis, which boasts a variety of colors and light, fluid fabric. It’s sure to be a colorful celebration!

In the United States, Eid al-Fitr falls on a Friday, making it even more significant as many Muslim-owned businesses close for the day. When Eid and Friday coincide, the Jum’a prayer is not obligatory, allowing for a leisurely afternoon spent with family and friends. So, on this blessed Friday, here at Church World Service we wish everyone celebrating this day a very happy and joyous Eid al-Fitr!