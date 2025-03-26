Eid al-Fitr 2025: A Time for Reflection, Community and Joy

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is a time of celebration, worship and charity for Muslims worldwide. Observed with special prayers, gatherings and festive meals, this joyous occasion fosters a deep spiritual connection and community.

As the month-long fasting period of Ramadan ends, Muslims around the world rejoice in the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, a time for celebration with family and loved ones. Traditionally celebrated for three days, this joyous occasion, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast” is a time when many feel a heightened spiritual connection to their faith and community.

For those celebrating, this period centers around reflections of self-improvement, worship, compassion and acts of charity. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month of fasting and devotion, and is often celebrated with gatherings and good food. Here is more information about Eid al-Fitr and when it will be celebrated in the United States.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is a holy Islamic festival, which signifies the end of the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.The first day of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon and, because the festival is based on the Islamic lunar calendar, the dates vary annually. When the crescent is sighted, Muslims around the world rejoice in celebrating the start of Eid al-Fitr.

“Ramadan is a sacred month where we embrace the profound act of fasting, not just to nourish our bodies, but to heal our souls. In this blessed time, our hearts ache for the weak and the hungry, and we find ourselves overflowing with gratitude for the countless blessings we often take for granted. We yearn for a world where everyone knows the comfort of abundance,” shared Mustafa Albayati, CWS Social Media Manager. “As this month draws to a close, we joyfully anticipate Eid al-Fitr—a vibrant celebration marking the culmination of our spiritual journey. Ramadan teaches us the invaluable virtues of equality and patience, urging us to hold the hands of those in need and uplift their spirits. Let us open our hearts wide and remember every soul who longs for our support.”

When is Eid al-Fitr in 2025?

Eid al-Fitr celebrations officially begin when the new moon is first sighted in the sky and can vary on slightly different days around the world. In the United States, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be observed on Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to spend more time praying at the mosque. In the last days of Ramadan, families often prepare for Eid al-Fitr by giving money to charity—also known as Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam—so that less fortunate families can celebrate the occasion. In addition to financial charity, volunteering and helping others, along with giving and seeking forgiveness, are also practiced, as individuals look forward to the opportunity to fast again during Ramadan the following year.

During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims take part in special morning prayer, greet each other with formal embraces and offer greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” or “Blessed Eid.” They gather with friends and family, visiting relatives throughout the day, and enjoy special meals at each stop, including sweet dishes like baklava or Turkish delight in Türkiye, date-filled pastries in Saudi Arabia and Iraq or honey cake in Yemen. Children often receive games and gifts as part of the celebration.

Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy, gratitude and togetherness, bringing families and communities together in celebration after a month of fasting and reflection. Through prayer, charity and shared meals, Muslims around the world and in the United States embrace the spirit of renewal and generosity. As the crescent moon signals the beginning of Eid, it serves as a reminder to us all of the importance of compassion and coming together in unity and kindness.