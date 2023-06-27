On June 27th, Mecca, Saudi Arabia becomes a gathering place for over 2 million Muslims who converge to embark on the sacred journey of the Hajj pilgrimage. This momentous event marks the beginning of a week filled with spiritual significance. As the dawn breaks on June 28th, Muslims worldwide rejoice in celebration of Eid al-Adha, a momentous occasion within Islam. Known as the larger of the two major holidays, Eid al-Adha brings Muslims together, fostering an atmosphere of unity and love.

During this joyous festival, families, friends, and relatives come together to partake in abundant feasts, creating lasting memories and strengthening their bonds. It is a time for Muslims to extend their kindness and love to fellow Muslims and to the worldwide communities.

In the United States, clients and staff of Church World Service are enthusiastically participating in this significant celebration. To help foster understanding and appreciation for their traditions, we have talked to some of our clients, and they told us how they will be commemorating this special day.

“Eid starts earlier in the day.” CWS client Abdul Wahid in Harrisonburg, Va told us. Unlike many other familiar celebrations, Eid often commences in the early morning hours, with men, women and children heading to the mosque for morning prayers as early as 6 AM. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims are permitted to have a bite or even breakfast before engaging in the prayers. Following the prayers, a delightful feast takes place between 9 AM and noon, featuring freshly prepared dishes that are shared among family and friends. The afternoon and evening are dedicated to quality time with loved ones, engaging in conversations over tea and relishing the warmth of family connections. “I am looking forward to celebrating Eid with friends and family.” added Abdul Wahid.

To greet someone celebrating this auspicious occasion, you can convey your well wishes by saying “Eid al-Adha Mubarak” or “Eid al-Adha Kareem.” or simply, “Eid Mubarak.” These expressions of goodwill resonate with the spirit of generosity and camaraderie that defines Eid al-Adha.

May this Eid al-Adha bring joy, harmony, and blessings to all those celebrating.

Abdi Iftin is CWS’s communications specialist.