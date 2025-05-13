Dignity in Every Pack: Communities Unite to End Period Poverty

Across the United States, communities are stepping up to combat period poverty by assembling CWS Period Packs and providing essential hygiene items to those in need. From disaster relief to youth activism, these efforts are restoring dignity and meeting a critical yet often overlooked need.

Everyone has the right to access safe, sanitary hygiene products, but for many people around the world, menstrual health and hygiene needs are often overlooked.

From inadequate facilities to inequality, millions of people around the world are in need of proper menstrual hygiene education, information and products. Worldwide, only 2 out of 5 schools (39%) provide menstrual health education, and in the United States, a 2019 survey revealed that around 20% of U.S. teens reported trouble accessing or affording period products when needed.

All people should be able to access essential sanitary and health products—and our neighbors are stepping up to close the gap. Around the United States, congregations and communities are working together to provide CWS Period Packs—filled with essential health and dignity products, like tampons and soap—to those who need them.

As we commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day, check out the groups who are stepping up in support of our most vulnerable neighbors.

Last June, the Christian Church in Ohio (Disciples of Christ) assembled 100 CWS Period Packs during the annual Adult Conference in Columbus. With support from the generosity of many congregations, CWS was able to purchase supplies for these Kits, which are filled with essential items like tampons, soap and flushable wipes. Andrew Gifford, CWS’ Community Engagement Manager, shared about the experience of people of faith coming together to address the needs of our neighbors. “Seeing people unite to meet the needs of our neighbors is truly inspiring. Creating CWS Period Packs is a powerful way for compassionate individuals to make a meaningful impact, both in their local communities and across the nation. Together, we can bring comfort and dignity to those who need it most.”

Only one month later, in July 2024, the United Church of Christ (UCC) Great Lakes and Western Regional Youth Event showcased the power of youth activism and community service. In collaboration with Church World Service, over 200 youth from the West Regional Conference and the Great Lakes Conference came together for a special project aimed at combating period poverty and supporting local unhoused youth. The event was a huge success, with participants assembling over 500 CWS Period Packs! “Our hope is the youth will leave being inspired to make the world a better place,” said Samantha Barrett, one of the organizers of the UCC Regional Youth Gathering.

When Hurricane Helene hit Live Oak, Florida, this past September, the Saint James AME Church partnered with CWS to provide essential items for the neighbors impacted by the storm. One of the most appreciated items in the CWS Kits was the Period Packs. These packs were in high demand and were the first to run out. Recognizing the importance of these products, a local school administrator took some back to ensure students also had access to them. The feminine hygiene products in these packs not only provide necessary care but also send a powerful message—reminding individuals with periods that their needs matter, even during a disaster.

CWS Period Packs are part of a joint menstrual hygiene kit initiative with UMCOR to provide essential health and dignity products to vulnerable communities across the U.S. Kits are easy to assemble and cost an estimated $25 to make. Learn more about CWS Period Packs and how you can help end period poverty on the CWS Kits website.