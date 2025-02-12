Daily State of Play: Trump’s Indefinite Refugee Ban and Funding Halt

The latest: On February 10, a lawsuit was filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) in the Western District of Washington on behalf of Church World Service, HIAS, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW) challenging the Trump administration’s indefinite refugee ban and funding freeze. The suit also included nine impacted individual plaintiffs, including:

Pacito, a refugee from the Democratic Republican of the Congo who was approved for resettlement and scheduled for travel with his wife and baby. They had sold all the family’s possessions and given up their home in preparation – but their flight was abruptly cancelled by the refugee ban.

a refugee from the Democratic Republican of the Congo who was approved for resettlement and scheduled for travel with his wife and baby. They had sold all the family’s possessions and given up their home in preparation – but their flight was abruptly cancelled by the refugee ban. Ali, a refugee from Iraq who resettled in Dallas, Texas in January 2025 and is statutorily entitled to receive core integration services for the first 90 days after he arrived – he has been cut off from that support due to the funding freeze.

a refugee from Iraq who resettled in Dallas, Texas in January 2025 and is statutorily entitled to receive core integration services for the first 90 days after he arrived – he has been cut off from that support due to the funding freeze. Rachel, a U.S. citizen who, along with four others, filed an application to sponsor an Afghan refugee family before their case was suspended due to the refugee ban.

These plaintiffs represent thousands of refugees, family members, and sponsors who have been directly harmed by Trump’s attacks on refugee resettlement. The lawsuit argues that the Trump administration’s actions violate the bipartisan Refugee Act of 1980, the Administrative Procedures Act, and the constitutional principle of the separation of powers.

The plaintiffs seek emergency relief, requesting the court enter a restraining order against the refugee ban and funding halt and, “in so doing, restore the important and historic American tradition of protecting and aiding people fleeing persecution.”

Refugee Ban: As of February 12 – while litigation continues – the Trump administration’s indefinite refugee ban remains in effect. The over 20,000 refugees who were considered “ready for departure” when the ban went into place on January 22 remain stranded overseas, many in dangerous circumstances. The ban covers all entrants through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program – including refugees reuniting with family in the U.S. and refugees privately sponsored through the Welcome Corps program – and has ground to a halt overseas processing of refugees who have been referred into the program. A report on the possible resumption of the refugee program is due from the Secretaries of Homeland Security and State in 67 days on April 20. Read more about the refugee ban here, and find recent stories of refugee families who have been stranded here.

Stop Work Order and Waiver: Also as of February 12, the administration’s freeze on foreign aid continues. The abrupt halt of these life-saving funds – which range from support for victims of torture to HIV clinics to basic support for refugees who have just arrived and been resettled across the U.S. – continues to have dramatic consequences. Across the country, some resettlement agencies have been forced to cut back on core services for refugees in their first months after arrival. Also as a result of the stop work orders, flights for Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders have been cancelled and processing has been paused (although self-travel remains possible in some circumstances). Clarity on an announced waiver for “life-saving humanitarian assistance” has not been forthcoming, and funding remains frozen for many key humanitarian accounts.

Reimbursement Freeze: The administration has not yet reimbursed resettlement agencies for the costs of many critical, life-saving services, including those incurred before the January 24 stop work order went into place. While some resettlement agencies continue to provide services to their most vulnerable clients, across the country offices have been forced to halt services – including to refugees who have already arrived – as well as furlough or lay off staff.

As of February 12, access to Office of Refugee Resettlement funding and reimbursements for programs like Matching Grant, Refugee Cash Assistance, and Preferred Communities vary across states and resettlement agencies. Read more about the distinction between Office of Refugee Resettlement and State Department programs for refugees here.