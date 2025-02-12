Daily State of Play: Trump’s Indefinite Refugee Ban and Funding Halt


February 12, 2025

 Last updated: February 12, 2025 

As of today, the Trump administration’s indefinite refugee ban remains in place. The combined impact of the refugee ban, stop work orders, and failure to reimburse resettlement agencies have had a devastating impact on tens of thousands of refugee families and communities across the country.

This resource will provide daily updates on the current state of play; current asks for national, state, and local leaders; and messaging and social media guidance.