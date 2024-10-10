CWS Responds to Back-to-Back Hurricanes Helene and Milton with Lifesaving Support

In the wake of two devastating hurricanes—Helene and Milton—communities across the southeastern United States are grappling with unimaginable destruction. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, roads washed away, and families are left facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

The damage began with Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, leaving a trail of devastation through Florida and the Carolinas. Flooding, landslides, and widespread power outages left thousands of families without shelter or basic necessities. Just as communities were beginning to assess the damage, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, unleashed even greater destruction, particularly in the Tampa Bay area.

Church World Service (CWS) has been on the ground responding to both disasters, providing critical supplies to the hardest-hit areas. Thanks to the generosity of donors who support these life-saving programs, CWS was able to respond quickly, delivering 4,196 Emergency Cleanup Buckets, 7,480 Hygiene Kits, 500 Menstrual Hygiene Kits, and 3,750 Blankets in Florida and North Carolina. These essential supplies help families start the long journey of recovery by providing them with basic tools to clean up their homes and restore a sense of normalcy.

Many CWS Covenant Members, such as the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) are encouraging their members and other caring people to assist with the CWS appeal for buckets.

The Rev. Dr. Holly Dillon, of the Presbytery of Tampa Bay, said the buckets and hygiene kits are invaluable for cleanup. “They have things in them like sponges and bleach and rubber gloves and cleaning solution and masks,” she said, noting, “if people are flooded in their homes, they’re not able to work, so therefore they’re not getting paid, so then they don’t have money to spend on the resources. It’s a small thing that makes a huge difference.”

The items may seem small, but they offer much-needed relief and encouragement for people facing the overwhelming task of rebuilding. People like the members of LifeTree Presybyterian Church in Crystal River, Florida, who received a delivery of donated buckets from CWS. The delivery of the buckets reminded the church’s pastoral leader, Crystal Gilmer, of two years ago when similar deliveries came. People affected by the storms “sometimes just need to know that somebody’s there praying for them,” said Gilmer.

With offices in four locations in North Carolina and six in Florida, CWS has been mobilizing local resources and capacity to assist impacted communities. However, with the destruction from Hurricane Milton, the need for even more kits, blankets, and support continues to grow as CWS works tirelessly to distribute additional supplies as soon as areas become accessible.

Beyond the immediate response, CWS is committed to long-term recovery efforts. We continue to work with impacted communities to identify unmet needs, especially among underserved populations, including immigrant families and unaccompanied children. Through partnerships and local support structures, CWS will be involved in recovery efforts long after the initial disaster response fades from the headlines, ensuring that these vulnerable communities receive the ongoing support they need.

Support the CWS Hurricane Relief Fund Today

Your contributions make it possible for CWS to respond quickly and remain committed to helping families in the months and years to come. Every donation ensures that we can provide essential resources during critical times and sustain that support for as long as it’s needed.