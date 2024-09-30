CWS Opens New Office in Odesa

As the war in Ukraine continues, the needs of the people have not diminished, even as the international spotlight shifts and various NGOs have begun to depart from the region. Communities near the frontline have been shattered as families are forced to flee, leaving behind homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. Children are torn from schools, families are divided as men are conscripted to fight and the displaced struggle to cope with the mounting challenge. Families who have stayed in their homes or are beginning to return face immense difficulties meeting basic needs like food, healthcare and essential supplies. Inflation, a deteriorating economy and the constant threat of violence have pushed many into desperation.

CWS sees the growing needs of Ukrainians and is committed to providing support, which is why we are launching a new office in the Odeska Oblast region.

Located in southwestern Ukraine, the Odeska Oblast region is at the intersection of displacement and return. While relatively insulated from the worst of the conflict, starting in July of last year, the province has seen an increase in attacks. Over 1.1 million people from Odesa are in need of humanitarian assistance, representing more than half the population. Among these, an estimated 241,000 have fled from conflict-affected regions and 147,000 are returning after seeking refuge abroad. For many, the decision to return comes amid ongoing instability, as they seek some semblance of normalcy despite the continued dangers.

This new office in Odesa builds on the experience CWS has gained through our emergency response for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova. There, we have already begun to support more sustainable interventions alongside immediate assistance to vulnerable Ukrainian refugees and the Moldovan host community. The Ukrainian refugees in Moldova are the most vulnerable group of any refugee-receiving country. Half are children and another one in five are retirees. This leaves barely a third who can integrate economically. While some have found jobs or started businesses, barriers remain, including care responsibilities for children and older relatives. The recent major cuts in UNHCR cash assistance have badly upset the delicate balance some households had achieved. This work has positioned us well to expand our efforts into Ukraine, where the humanitarian needs remain acute.

In October and November 2023, CWS led scoping missions to assess the most pressing needs and identify partners on the ground in Odeska Oblast. Based on this, our new projects will focus on food and hygiene distribution, psychosocial support, medical assistance and protection for older persons, women, children and marginalized groups. As in Moldova, these programs will exist in partnership with local organizations that best understand the needs of their communities.

In partnership with the local organization Culture of Democracy, we will distribute food and hygiene items and provide medical and psychosocial support to residents in the remote villages of Odeska Oblast. These areas are largely underserved in the humanitarian response, and the population is predominantly older and deeply impacted by poverty. This program aims to reach 4,500 people. We are teaming up with Positive Women Odesa to provide psychosocial and legal support, as well as basic needs assistance, to women and children in Odesa City. This will include women living with HIV, older women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The program aims to assist 180 women and 50 children.

To promote social cohesion and integration, CWS will work to foster connections between displaced people and host communities. In Moldova, initiatives have included mixed activities for local and refugee children and mothers, and installing solar panels on refugee centers, which will benefit communities long-term. As the crisis persists, CWS remains focused on supporting both displaced Ukrainians and vulnerable host communities in both countries. CWS also emphasizes gender equality and social inclusion, ensuring programs address the unique needs of marginalized groups such as Roma persons, single-headed households, people with disabilities, older persons and vulnerable children and youth.

CWS’s Ukraine response is designed to be both impactful and sustainable. As we continue to look for opportunities for long-term recovery, we will continue to address urgent needs and be adaptable to the evolving crisis, ensuring that the voices and needs of the Ukrainian people are heard.

You can learn more about our existing work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova by clicking here.