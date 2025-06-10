CWS Kits and Blankets: Sharing God’s Love Near and Far

Then Jesus said, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:31

Your Church Is Helping CWS Bring Comfort, Dignity and Hope to Our Neighbors

So far this year, thanks to your compassion, CWS Blankets and Kits have been shared from Grand Rapids to Chicago, Dallas to Cleveland, Annapolis to Poughkeepsie—reaching neighbors in family resource centers, warming shelters, soup kitchens, refugee welcome centers and communities facing tough times.

At Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie, a guest receiving a Hygiene Kit summed it up simply and powerfully: “Toothpaste and soap are so expensive, and this really helps me a lot. Thank you for sharing with me.”

These moments of gratitude are only possible because of dedicated congregations and generous donors. The Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Youth Group in Myerstown, PA recently assembled CWS Hygiene Kits and loved the experience: “It’s a great way to connect and work together to make a difference. We’d encourage your church or youth group to join this mission too.”

Across the United States, congregations have hosted CWS Blanket Sundays on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day—and on many Sundays in between–each one a celebration of love in action.

Sandy Stout, a longtime CWS volunteer at First Christian Church in Mansfield, OH, shared, “The members of our congregation are so caring, and they love the CWS Blanket ministry. God has blessed us with so much, and when we share these blankets with others, we are sharing God’s love with our neighbors.”

Small Acts, Big Impact: How Congregations Are Making a Difference

Because of your generosity, hope is reaching neighbors around the world. In Moldova and Eastern Europe, families received locally purchased blankets and winter supplies—a lifeline made possible by the generosity of donors and congregations. You and your congregation embody what it means to be the Church in the World in Service.

At Robbinsville United Methodist Church in North Carolina, Rev. Eric Reece shared how his youth group stepped up. “Our youth wanted to help, so they hosted a CWS Blanket Sunday. It made me realize how small actions of love can make a big difference.”

Stories like these are happening everywhere. Churches big and small are stepping up—each one playing a vital role in this shared mission. Whether it’s a youth group hosting their first CWS Blanket Sunday or a longtime congregation assembling hundreds of Kits, these efforts add up to something powerful. Together, we’re meeting urgent needs—and showing what it truly means to love our neighbors.

“For nearly 80 years, congregations like yours have provided warmth, dignity, and hope to neighbors near and far. Every blanket, every kit, every offering is an act of love. Thank you for being part of this mission,” said Matthew Stevens, Director of Congregational Campaigns for Church World Service.

To contribute to the CWS Kits program, click here.