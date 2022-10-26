CWS Honors Afghan Staff as Champions for Change

When Kabul, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August of 2021, thousands of Afghan friends and allies were instantly in danger of persecution and death. In just over a year, through the Afghan Placement and Assistance program, CWS has welcomed 7,644 Afghan refugees and we will continue providing vital support to Afghan refugees who are building a new life throughout the country. This monumental accomplishment would not have been possible without the Afghan advocates and community leaders who stepped up to share their skills – offering to translate for new arrivals and case management for their fellow Afghans. In the spirit of John Backer and in honor of this group of Champions, we recognize the group of Afghan refugees who are now CWS Staff members. They have been dedicated to supporting and welcoming new arrivals over the past year in CWS local communities. Meet our 2022 John Backer Champions for Change Award winners.

Hamidullah Amiry is the Director CWS Winchester. Amiry came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2017, and first began working with CWS Harrisonburg as a case manager. Amiry was a senior official In Afghanistan, where he served as General Counsel and Director of the Secretariat of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, as well as an advisor to the Ministry of Refugee and Repatriates, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the High office of Oversight and Anti-corruption. Amiry has his bachelor’s degree in Law and is pursuing his master’s degree in Law and Economics at George Mason University.

“[Welcoming new arrivals] was very challenging because it was so sudden, and they didn’t have as much preparation. But when they saw that I was their case manager, and I was Afghan as well it was a big relief for them. And they were really happy…that was the thing that I was very proud of.”

Mohammad Hares Aria served as a Case Manager with CWS South Florida Office. Mohammad was evacuated from Afghanistan in September of 2021, and after spending one and a half months in Holloman air base camp in New Mexico he was the first Afghan to arrive at CWS Miami as part of the new APA program. Mohammad was instrumental in helping support and advocate for other new Afghan arrivals. He has more than 10 years of experience in development and relief, including with USAID and the former government of Afghanistan. He has a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Kabul University. In his spare time, Aria enjoys watching football and spending time with his family and friends.

“Serving and welcoming your countryman is enjoyable and it gives you a good feeling and energy when you meet and help your people in a different country. You talk with them, and you think like they are one of your family members.”

Sayeed Azhar works as an Immigration Legal Counselor for CWS Lancaster, helping newly arrived Afghans achieve legal status in the U.S. Sayeed first came to central Pennsylvania in 2018 after receiving a Special Immigrant Visa for his work as legal counsel supporting the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He also successfully advocated for reform to the World Bank pension that benefited over 300,000 thousand Afghan pensioners and their families. Sayeed recently completed a master’s degree (LLM) at Penn State Dickinson Law School.

“When you lose your home, friends, family, and motherland and leave them all behind, it carries a great deal of pain and suffering that stays with you for the rest of your life. As a person who shares [that], I did anything to lessen their pain and make the welcome pleasant.”

Fatima is an interpreter for CWS Durham, and also supports our Afghan clients by regularly providing transportation to appointments, teaching clients some basic English and helping clients access and understand their social services. Fatima and her four children arrived in Durham as refugees from Afghanistan in 2016. Fatima has been taking classes at the local community college and hopes to become a social worker and write her story to share with others. She became a naturalized citizen in February and is anxiously waiting for her remaining family, now residing in Pakistan, to join her in the U.S.

“I am a single mother of four and I learned English, I go to the store, I go to my appointments. I am happy to be this example for [Afghan women] and help them learn to live in their new community.”

Shabina Nasiri is a Refugee Health Promoter at Church World Service Jersey City, where she focuses on women’s health and ensuring that all female clients receive equitable medical treatment. She joined CWS in September 2021 as an Afghan Case Worker. Shabina came to the United States with her parents and six siblings in January 2018. In addition to her work at CWS, Shabina is a student at Rutgers University majoring in Biology with a minor in pre health. In her spare time, she loves to garden and spend time with her family.

“I chose to work in resettlement so I could share my experience with the people that really need help. When I came to the United States in 2018, my case worker did not speak my language. Me and my family were too shy to ask or share something with her. I don’t want others to have that experience. I love helping people and I wanted to use my skills to help Afghans in need.”

Samir is a paralegal at CWS Greensboro, where he helps newly arrived Afghans navigate the legal process of adjusting their status. Samir came to North Carolina from Kabul in August 2021 following the U.S. evacuation of Afghan allies. He holds a degree in Computer Science Information Technology and previously served in the Afghan government as an office manager, worked with a U.S. military defense contractor, and co-founded a nonprofit that advocated for human rights in Afghanistan. After only two months in the U.S., Samir joined CWS to support other Afghan arrivals. His fluency in English, Dari and Pashto, his passion for the Afghan people, and his dedication to service have had an immeasurable impact as Greensboro becomes a welcoming and safe new home for Afghans.

“I am feeling happy and proud to welcome other Afghans to their new community and to help them to feel comfort.”