Shoulder to Shoulder: CWS and Churches Stand Together

For nearly 80 years, CWS has stood for welcome and for dignified, community-centered solutions to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. We’ve never stood alone. Churches and people of faith from across the United States and around the world stand shoulder to shoulder with us in vision and mission every day.
Here is a sample of public statements that our Covenant Members have issued in recent weeks that show broad and faithful support for these values:
- A Letter to President Trump from the United Methodist Council of Bishops
- ELCA Presiding Bishop Eaton’s Pastoral Message on President Trump’s Executive Orders
- PCUSA Office of Public Witness Signs Letter Urging Congress to Work to Preserve USAID
- Resources from the Moravian Church for Caring for Immigrant and Refugee Neighbors
- Faith Letter to Secretary Rubio on USAID and Foreign Aid from the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends
- Lawsuit Against the Department of Homeland Security by the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends
- 27 Religious Groups, Including UCC Conference, File Lawsuit Challenging ICE Action in Churches
- United Church of Christ Statement on Congressional Response to Bishop Budde’s Sermon
- ELCA Action Alert: Help End Pause of U.S. Foreign Assistance
- “Know Your Rights” Resources from the Church of the Brethren
- New Resources from the United Church of Christ about Welcoming Immigrants in our Midst
- PCUSA Action Alert to Protect Anti-Hunger Programs
- UCC Action Alert: Protect Lifesaving Foreign Aid
- PCUSA Action Alert: Stop the Administration’s Aid Freeze
- ELCA Presiding Bishop Responds to Executive Orders on Immigration