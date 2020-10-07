Food security despite the odds in Nicaragua

October 7, 2020

For families in rural Nicaragua, food security can be a hard goal to reach. They are up against the effects of climate change and political unrest, which disrupt their daily lives and harvests. In partnership with Growing Hope Globally and respected local organization CIEETS, we’ve been teaming up with 220 families in eight communities to thrive in spite of adversity. You’re helping these farmers plant new types of crops, find new ways of earning extra money and sustainably care for the natural resources around them. Get to know some of the families in the gallery below.

All photos credit: Sean Hawkey.