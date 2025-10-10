Bridging the Gap: How CWS Virtual Integration Services Is Reaching Refugees in Remote Communities

CWS’s Virtual Integration Services program delivers remote, personalized support to refugees and ORR-eligible community members living in underserved areas—ensuring access to case management, economic empowerment resources and client-centered care no matter where they are. By removing geographic barriers, the program helps newcomers build stable, self-sufficient lives rooted in dignity and belonging.

Since its founding in the aftermath of World War II, CWS has remained steadfast in its commitment to welcoming refugees with dignity and equipping them with the tools to rebuild their lives. For decades, this work has been rooted in partnerships with local congregations and agencies across the United States. But as migration patterns shift and more newcomers arrive in areas beyond the reach of traditional resettlement infrastructure, CWS has adapted—launching innovative solutions to ensure no one is left behind.

In 2022, CWS introduced its Virtual Integration Services program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to serve Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) eligible community members and families living in remote or underserved areas, along with those who prefer a virtual model to receive services. These are communities where local Refugee Resettlement Agencies (RAs) may not operate—or may lack the capacity to enroll and support new arrivals. Virtual Integration Services fills that gap, offering remote case management and personalized support to help newcomers navigate their first five years in the United States.

A Response Rooted in Experience

In late FY2022, CWS hired its first “long-distance” case manager to serve clients outside the service radius of local Resettlement Agencies. By FY2023, the program expanded to include two additional remote case managers focused on services for Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees (UHPs) and other ORR-eligible populations in response to humanitarian crisis.

Recognizing the growing demand, CWS formalized the team under a new Associate Director for Remote Services, creating a centralized unit housed at CWS headquarters. Today, two remote case managers work in tandem to deliver high-impact services to clients across the country—no matter where they live.

What Virtual Integration Services Offers

Virtual Integration Services provides a comprehensive suite of support through key program areas, including:

Preferred Communities Case Management (PC): CWS offers tailored case management to ORR-eligible individuals in remote or underserved areas. Through Intake, Assessment and Referral (IAR) and Supplemental Case Management (SCM), case managers help clients navigate complex systems, overcome barriers to integration and build pathways toward self-sufficiency. Intake, Assessment and Referral: Offers short-term guidance to help clients identify needs, develop a self-sufficiency plan and connect with local resources. Supplemental Case Management: Delivers continued support for clients who have completed initial services but still need help reaching their integration goals.

Economic Empowerment (Launched FY25): Designed to meet individuals where they are, this new service track helps ORR-eligible communities identify employment opportunities and access the tools they need to thrive. Support includes remote assessments, job readiness training and employer outreach—laying the foundation for long-term economic stability.

Asylee Outreach Project: CWS connects asylees and other ORR-eligible community members with critical services. Through virtual orientations , trauma-informed support and referrals, the program helps newcomers rebuild their lives with dignity and care.

All services are delivered virtually—via phone, Zoom, WhatsApp and other accessible platforms—making it possible to reach families in rural towns, isolated regions and areas with limited refugee infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

Virtual Integration Services is more than a workaround—it’s a model for inclusive resettlement. By removing geographic barriers and giving client-centered service options, CWS ensures that every ORR-eligible community member has access to the support they need to thrive. The program also strengthens local ecosystems by connecting clients to community-based organizations, schools, health providers and community groups that may not be part of the formal resettlement network. This includes virtual volunteers who help provide welcome and support with goals like practicing English and job readiness.

As the program continues to grow, CWS is exploring new ways to deepen its impact—from expanding language access and digital literacy support to forging new partnerships with grassroots organizations. The goal is simple but powerful: to ensure that every newcomer, regardless of location, has the opportunity to build a safe, stable and fulfilling life in the United States.

Whether you’re a donor, partner or advocate, your support helps make this work possible. Together, we’re building a future where welcome knows no boundaries.

To learn more about CWS’s Virtual Integration Services program, click here. Consider making a gift to support newcomers in accessing critical services through CWS’s Virtual Integration Services programming here.