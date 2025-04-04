Breaking the Cycle: Supporting Ukrainian Roma Communities

CWS is committed to breaking the cycle of discrimination and exclusion faced by Roma communities, particularly in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which displaced nearly 100,000 Roma Ukrainians. Through partnerships with organizations like the Roma National Center in Moldova, CWS provides essential aid to help Roma refugees and host communities achieve stability and inclusion.

For centuries, the Roma people have faced discrimination, exclusion and a lack of opportunities. Despite their rich cultural heritage and contributions to society, they continue to be marginalized, trapped in cycles of poverty and denied basic rights.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, more than 10.6 million people were displaced, including an estimated 40% of Ukraine’s Roma population. Yet, the struggles of Roma refugees were largely overlooked, leaving thousands without critical support. Systemic barriers—such as lack of identification, limited access to housing and employment discrimination—have only deepened these challenges, making an already dire situation even worse.

At CWS, we are committed to breaking this cycle, challenging harmful misconceptions and ensuring our Roma neighbors have the dignity, support and opportunities they deserve.

Roma Communities in Ukraine

The Roma people have faced centuries of persecution, enduring some of history’s darkest chapters. Between 1939 and 1945, more than 500,000 Roma—and possibly as many as 1.5 million—were killed during World War II. More recently, in 2018, ultranationalist groups launched a series of violent attacks on Roma communities, throwing rocks and setting fire to their homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities imposed disproportionately harsh restrictions on Roma settlements, further isolating them.

Today, systemic discrimination continues to shape the daily lives of Roma people across Europe. Widespread barriers to education, employment and healthcare keep many trapped in a cycle of poverty, with limited access to stable jobs and significantly shorter life expectancies. Roma communities are diverse, but their shared experiences of marginalization remain a stark reality.

In an ongoing survey conducted by CWS and local partners, 77 Ukrainian Roma households—representing 463 individuals—all reported an eagerness to work. In total, 79% reported they were unemployed, 67% shared their need for immediate help finding employment or developing skills for employment and 100% reported that they have adults in the household interested and ready to work.

Before Russia’s 2022 invasion, an estimated 250,000 to 400,000 Roma lived in Ukraine. Since then, approximately 100,000 Roma Ukrainians have been displaced, facing even greater exclusion and hardship. Without access to critical resources and support, they remain among the most vulnerable in an already devastating crisis.

How CWS Supports Roma Communities

CWS has a long history of supporting Roma communities in Europe, offering essential services through partnerships such as our ongoing collaboration with the Center for Youth Integration in Belgrade, Serbia, and with the Roma National Center (RNC) in Moldova, where we assist Ukrainian Roma refugees and the Roma host community in Moldova.

In 2023, the RNC deployed a mobile team to deliver crucial aid to Roma families in six locations, providing mental health support, distributing food, clothing and household items to help large Roma families settle into private accommodations and offering legal assistance to navigate cash aid, humanitarian support and temporary protection registration. From April to September 2023, RNC supported 1,238 Roma individuals, including 1,129 Ukrainian refugees, ensuring they received vital resources to help stabilize their lives.

CWS continues to work alongside RNC to provide food and hygiene items and access to legal and psychological support through a mobile team. We are also piloting a project focusing on integrating Ukrainian and Moldovan Roma into the local labor force. This includes connecting Ukrainian and Moldovan Roma with skills training and language and vocational courses provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and independent vocational schools. Participants will be supported with a living stipend to mitigate barriers to success, including transportation, childcare and housing and will receive legal advocacy and assistance to support with documentation and discrimination cases.

From September 2022 through March 2024, CWS also partnered with local organization Romni to develop a team of mediators to support vulnerable Roma (including Roma refugees from Ukraine) across Moldova, including Transnistria. Romni provides critical resources and support to help Roma realize social and economic inclusion.

This International Romani Day, April 8th, we invite you to help us uplift our Romani neighbors, protect their rights and make space for them in our communities around the world. By supporting our program in Moldova, you can make a big impact in the lives of those most vulnerable. Together, we can lift up Roma communities, hear their stories and create a more inclusive and kinder world for all.

To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here. To make a donation in support of this work, click here.

We are grateful for our valued partner, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), for their support of our Roma inclusion programs in Europe.