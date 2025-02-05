Afghan Allies in Limbo: Farida’s Struggle to Reunite with Her Family

Farida Mohammadi served along U.S. Army soldiers seeking out the Taliban as a member of the Afghan military’s Female Tactical Platoon. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, she was forced to flee her country. Arriving in the United States in 2021, Farida found a new purpose as a Housing Navigator with CWS Lancaster, helping other newcomers rebuild their lives.

Though she was able to access safety in the United States, Farida unfortunately was separated from her family—including her husband—who were forced to stay behind. Then, when the Taliban began targeting Afghan allies who worked alongside the U.S. military, Farida began the process of navigating the Welcome Corps program, a pathway created in 2023 by the U.S. Department of State, which allowed community members to sponsor and welcome refugees to their communities and expand the resettlement capacity of the United States.

Now, with recent Executive Orders announced by the Trump administration to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, Farida’s family are stuck in limbo. Listen as Farida speaks with 1A, a program produced by WAMU and distributed by NPR, about her experiences and the current situation for her family and the thousands of Afghan allies who are unable to access a pathway to safety.